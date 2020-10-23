Edvisors Survey Finds Biden Leading Trump Among Gen Z Voters, 48% to 25%

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edvisors conducted the nationwide survey of 18-24-year-olds and received 1,183 responses. Edvisors' data suggests a substantial turnout for Gen Z this November, 89% of respondents indicate they are likely to vote, and 67% are voting for the first time. Of likely voters, Joe Biden (48%) is favored over Donald Trump (25%), and 25% are undecided the month before the election.

Despite Biden having a 23-point edge over Trump, 35% think Trump will win the election, just 30% think Biden will win.

Method of voting varied for likely voters. 31% indicated they would vote by mail and 30% will vote in person on election day. Others will vote early in person or deposit an absentee ballot in a drop box.

"It's encouraging to see our younger voters ready to take action," explains Anita Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer. "They're ready to prioritize political issues that are impacting their lives."

Gen Z was asked to identify political issues important to them. They identified education (85%), jobs and the economy (81%), and health care (79%) as their top issues of concern.

47% of respondents are optimistic that votes will be counted fairly and accurately.

90% of Democratic respondents and 46% of Republican respondents support free college in some form.

When asked about proposed methods to handle existing student loan debt, only 8% of respondents indicated that everyone should repay their borrowed loans in full. Fifty-nine percent support eliminating interest and fees on federal student loan debt, 34% support forgiving student loan debt for everyone, and 24% support requiring public service for loan forgiveness.

To see more information and results, please go to: https://www.edvisors.com/blog/edvisors-study-gen-z-voters

Methodology: Edvisors conducted a nationwide online survey of 18-24-year-olds and received 1,183 responses. All survey respondents were recruited from Edvisors' proprietary ScholarshipPoints.com community and fielded from Sept. 28, 2020 – Oct. 7, 2020. The survey focused on Gen Z's feelings and preferences towards the 2020 United States presidential election. The sample's demographics reflected Edvisors' diverse audience with 20% of respondents identifying as Hispanic, 18% identifying as African American, and 8% identifying as Asian.

Company info:

For more than 20 years Edvisors has been known as one of the largest and most trusted resources to help students find their path to success. We work to provide information from both our professional and personal experiences, to help individuals through college and beyond. Every year, millions of students and their families turn to the company's flagship site, Edvisors.com , for timely and accurate information, advice and tools that help them confidently make the best decisions about paying for college. Edvisors owns ScholarshipPoints.com , where students have been awarded over $1 million to date, and PrivateStudentLoans.com , which helps borrowers find private loan solutions during school and in the refinancing stage.

Press Contact

Elaine Rubin

702.777.8467

[email protected]

Related Links

ScholarshipPoints

SOURCE Edvisors

Related Links

http://Edvisors.com

