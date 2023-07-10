EDWARD BENNETT JOINS EVENING POST GROUP

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evening Post Group ("EPG"), a family-owned operating group based in Charleston, South Carolina, is excited to welcome Edward G.R. Bennett, Jr., as Director of Strategy & Legal Affairs. 

In his new role, Bennett will work on developing and managing strategic initiatives, while also overseeing legal affairs for EPG.

Terry Hurley, President and CEO of EPG, announced, "I am pleased to have the opportunity to add someone of Edward's background and capabilities to the team as we continue to expand and grow Evening Post Group and the companies we work with."

Bennett, a native of Charleston, South Carolina, was previously an associate at the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, in New York, in the firm's Estates & Personal and General Practice groups, where he represented U.S. and international businesses, family-controlled entities and individuals in a broad range of matters. Before that, Bennett worked in the Hanoi office of Vietnam Partners, a boutique Indochina-focused investment bank, and received his M.B.A., J.D., and B.A. from the University of Virginia.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Charleston and joining EP Group at this exciting time as the Company expands on its historic legacy, and I look forward to working with and learning from EPG's dynamic leadership team," said Bennett.

About EPG

EPG is a family-owned operating group based in Charleston, South Carolina focused on acquiring and building exceptional businesses. EPG began in 1896 as a single newspaper and has evolved into an operator of businesses in various sectors, and remains an active acquiror targeting middle market businesses across multiple industries.

