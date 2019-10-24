Edward Bersoff Announced as Nathan Board Chair

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Edward H. Bersoff, founder of BTG, Inc., to the Nathan Board of Directors and his election to the position of Board Chair.

Dr. Bersoff, who is currently the chairman of Greenwich Associates, LLC, and Chairman of Parabilis, LLC, has many years of leadership experience in both the private and nonprofit spheres. He is currently chair of the Marymount University Board of Trustees and Virginia's 529 Plan.

"Dr. Bersoff is an experienced and well-respected business leader with an exceptional reputation," said Susan Chodakewitz, President & CEO of Nathan. "We are pleased to welcome him to the Nathan family and look forward to benefiting from his leadership of the Board."

Nathan's outgoing Board Chair, Katherine K. Clark, has served on Nathan's Board since 2009, and has provided invaluable guidance to the firm in her term as Chair. She continues to serve as a board member.

Nathan's Board is committed to maintaining the firm's long-held reputation for high-impact, lasting results that meet the highest standards of excellence.

Read the article on Nathan's website: https://nthn.is/bersoff-chair

About Nathan

Nathan is a private international economic and analytics consulting firm that works with government and commercial clients around the globe to deliver practical solutions and achieve lasting results. Whether building frameworks for economic growth or navigating regulatory hurdles, securing infrastructure financing or evaluating and assessing disputes, Nathan's experts serve as trusted partners, offering clients the analysis, technical advice, and strategies they need for sound decision-making.

Known for both technical and service excellence, Nathan has corporate offices in the US, UK, and India and more than 40 program offices around the world. More information about Nathan can be found at: https://nathaninc.com.

SOURCE Nathan Associates