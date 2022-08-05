Edward Carroll Appointed New President and CEO of SG360°

WHEELING, Ill., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading provider of performance-driven direct marketing solutions, announced that effective immediately, the SG360° Board has appointed Edward (Ed) Carroll permanent President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Carroll assumes these responsibilities from Interim CEO James (Jim) Andersen.

Edward Carroll, SG360° CEO

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Carroll was Chief Financial Officer at SG360°, having joined SG360° in September of 2021. Prior to SG360°, Mr. Carroll held positions as CEO and CFO in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, and technology. He began his career as an officer in the United States Navy.

Mr. Carroll is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and earned his MBA at the University of Chicago. He is a CPA and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Lloyd Metz, Managing Director of ICV Partners, which invested in SG360° in 2016, said, "We conducted an extensive search for a permanent CEO following the unexpected passing of John Wallace. Ed's impressive industry expertise and leadership skills made him a clear choice to lead SG360° in its next chapter of growth. His experience, including serving as CEO, aligns with the company's executive team, ICV, and board of directors to build a strategy that continues to drive the business forward. We look forward to Ed's collaboration with leadership, sales, and customers to help us create an even richer, more refined provider of direct marketing solutions."

"It is an honor and a privilege to lead SG360°," remarked Mr. Carroll. "I'd like to thank the Board for their confidence, and especially Jim Andersen for his steady hand and wise council over these last seven months. It's reassuring knowing Jim will continue serving on the SG360° Board going forward.

"SG360°'s future is bright, as we continue to innovate to meet the changing needs of our clients. In the immediate future, I look forward to continuing to expand our varied print platforms and launch exciting new service offerings and enhanced technology capabilities. I'm incredibly lucky to have the best team behind me, who is laser-focused on our mission: To provide marketers of leading consumer brands the most powerful, ROI-driven direct marketing solutions."

Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive each year, including 25 so far in 2022.

