Edward-Elmhurst Health opens Post-COVID Neuro Care Clinic at 11 locations in suburban Chicago

"These lingering symptoms can make it difficult to function and can impact your daily life, work, and relationships," says Hurmina Muqtadar, MD, a physician who specializes in neurology and vascular neurology and is a member of the Post-COVID Neuro Care Clinic team. "Our goal is to help ease your symptoms or resolve them so you can put COVID-19 behind you and move forward with life."

Commonly reported post-COVID neurological symptoms may include:

Confusion, difficulty concentrating ("brain fog")

Muscle pain, aches

Headaches, migraines

Dizziness

Numbness, tingling

Loss or changes to taste or smell

Blurred vision

Tinnitus (ringing in ears)

Most common non-neurological symptoms may include:

Fatigue, tiredness

Depression, anxiety

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Insomnia

Heart rate and blood pressure variations

Gastrointestinal conditions

The clinic is staffed by a team of neurology experts at Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Hospital. Treatment will vary and may consist of medications, supportive therapies, lifestyle recommendations and referrals to other specialists, including cardiologists, dietitians, gastroenterologists, nephrologists, neuropsychologists, psychiatrists, pulmonologists and others.

Post-COVID Neuro Care Clinic appointments are available at Edward-Elmhurst Health locations throughout the Chicago suburbs, including Addison, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Elmhurst, Hinsdale, Naperville, Oak Park, Oswego, Plainfield, Warrenville and Yorkville.

To schedule an appointment, call (630) 527-7730, choose option 1 and mention the Post-COVID Neuro Care Clinic. Scheduling is also available through MyChart.

For more information, check www.eehealth.org/postcovidclinic.

