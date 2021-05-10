Edward G. Hamaty, DO, FACOI, FCCP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SICKLERVILLE, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward G. Hamaty, DO, FACOI, FCCP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Lifetime Achievement Award in Medicine as a Critical Care Pulmonologist.

Edward G. Hamaty, DO, FACOI, FCCP

Having led an impressive medical career for 33 years, Dr. Edward G. Hamaty is a distinguished critical care pulmonologist specializing in neurocritical care. He serves as Chairman of Critical Care & Medical Director of Neuro Critical Care at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. In his current capacity, Dr. Hamaty oversees the quality and vision of care for critical care patients and the stroke program in the Level II Trauma Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center.



Among his academic achievements, Dr. Hamaty completed his undergraduate work with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh. Then he obtained his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Kirksville College of Medicine. He furthered his medical training with an internal medicine residency at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, followed by a pulmonary critical care fellowship with neuro training at Metropolitan Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Hamaty is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine through the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Hamaty maintains active memberships with the Society of Critical Care Medicine and the New Jersey Association of Osteopathic Physicians. He has been honored as a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists and the American College of Chest Physicians.



In his spare time, Dr. Hamaty is an executive sponsor for Atlanticare PRIDE, an employee resource group.



To learn more, please visit https://providers.atlanticare.org/provider/Edward+G+Hamaty%2C+Jr./1162331 .

