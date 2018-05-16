CHICAGO, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward John McCambridge is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Lawyer in America in the field of Law in recognition of his role as founder and attorney at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney Ltd.

Founded since 1986, Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd. has several offices nationwide and has provided exceptional customer service throughout the years. Committed to the "highest standards of moral and ethical behavior," the firm is dedicated to offering their clients the quality legal services that they deserve. They live by their motto "We Make the Complex Simple."

Edward John McCambridge has 43 years of experience as a National Trial Attorney. He has established himself in the legal profession as a renowned expert in the areas of product liability, toxic tort, mass tort, asbestos and complex litigation. He is a notorious author and lecturer in the areas of trial advocacy and asbestos litigation.

Mr. McCambridge, as founder of the firm, has served on its Executive Committee, Chair of the Governance Committee, Chair of the Toxic Tort Group, and Co-Chair of the firm's Continuing Legal Education Committee.

Mr. McCambridge attained his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of St. Thomas in 1971 and his Juris Doctor from the John Marshall Law School in 1975. He is an esteemed member of the Illinois and Michigan State Bars and the Federal Bars of Northern, Central and Southern Illinois; the Eastern and Western Districts of Wisconsin and the Eastern District of Missouri. Mr. McCambridge has been admitted for cases in numerous states and federal districts throughout the United States.

He continues his own legal education as a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America, and as a member of the Bar Associations of Illinois and Michigan, the Defense Research Institute, Illinois Defense Counsel and Chicago Trial Lawyers Club.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Mr. McCambridge as the recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, has been recognized in Marquis' Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Law, and Who's Who in American Business. He has been recognized numerous times in Illinois Super Lawyers and Illinois Leadings Lawyers. He has been included in Best Lawyers in American since 2016.

