Edward Jones Announces New Relationship with Moment and Completion of Natixis Investment Managers' Overlay Management Services Capabilities Acquisition

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones is strengthening its technology and service capabilities through a new relationship with Moment, a fixed income trading and portfolio management platform, and the completed acquisition of Natixis Investment Managers' (Natixis IM) Overlay Management Services capabilities. These advancements build on Edward Jones' ongoing work to expand its capabilities and meet the evolving needs of today's clients and investors by accelerating personalized, tax-optimized investment solutions at scale.

New relationship with Moment offers scalable, tailored fixed income solutions

Moment's Portfolio Management System gives Edward Jones' Fixed Income Trading area access to fixed income portfolio proposal tools and cash flow optimization capabilities, with plans to extend direct access to financial advisors over time. This capability enables Edward Jones to generate customized, immediately executable fixed income portfolios in seconds, aligned to firm guidance and clients' individual financial planning, risk and cash flow objectives.

"This capability gives our financial advisors the ability to quickly generate and implement highly personalized proposals aligned to their clients' unique fixed income needs," said Russ Tipper, Principal and Head of Products and Solutions at Edward Jones. "We're replacing a manual, time-intensive process with speed and precision that not only improves the client outcome but adds efficiency for our financial advisors that can be used to further deepen the client experience."

Overlay management acquisition strengthens comprehensive financial planning services

The firm also recently closed on its acquisition of Natixis IMs' Overlay Management Services capabilities. The new Edward Jones Overlay Management team now manages the overlay management services for its U.S.-based Unified Managed Accounts (UMA) in-house, which were previously outsourced to Natixis IM. These services enable tax-aware, diversified portfolio strategies that support the firm's comprehensive financial planning approach.

Together, the new relationship with Moment and the integration of the new Edward Jones Overlay Management team strengthens Edward Jones' ability to deliver timely, tailored and tax-efficient portfolio solutions. These advancements build on the firm's commitment to invest in modern capabilities that enable more comprehensive financial planning and equip financial advisors with enhanced tools to help clients achieve long-term financial goals.

