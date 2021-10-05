Edward Jones Hosts Inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350 leaders from Edward Jones' headquarters and in the field participated in the firm's inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference which ran Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and focused on creating a strong sense of belonging for all within the firm.

During the conference, firm leaders shared Edward Jones' commitment to create opportunities for the firm's clients, colleagues and communities – helping all to thrive. In June 2020, the firm announced a five-point commitment to address racism and positively impact opportunities for people of color. One year later, the financial-services firm announced its progress against this five-point commitment and set its diverse representation ambition relative to women and people of color among its financial advisors and home office general partners and leaders in the U.S. and Canada.

Conference participants also heard from external speakers about diversity's critical role in business and how that translates into success in one's practice and career.

"At Edward Jones our purpose is to partner for positive impact—to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society," said Chuck Orban, Edward Jones principal responsible for Branch Team Performance and Motivation. "This inaugural conference is an opportunity for us to recognize leaders who are passionate to act in the pursuit of equity for all."

Additionally, Jennifer S. Kingston, 47, has been named Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Edward Jones, effective Oct. 1. Kingston and long-time Edward Jones principal Randy Bradshaw have been co-leading the firm's diversity efforts and were integral in championing 2025 diverse representation goals and enhancing learning opportunities to increase engagement and support for diversity initiatives.

"Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion transcends platitudes and promises—progress depends on the hard work and everyday actions all of us take as we work together to create a place of belonging for all," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Transformation Officer. "Jennifer's demonstrated strategic thinking and ability to tie in business initiatives to the intersection of diversity and inclusion will help us progress toward true equity for our clients, colleagues and communities."

Kingston has been with Edward Jones since April 2019 serving in various leadership roles within the legal division including principal business partner to the diversity, equity and inclusion team.

Kingston earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from Washington University in St. Louis and her law degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia. She has served on Susan G. Komen® Missouri's Board of Directors since 2011 and is currently board president helping to address the most critical needs of communities and women facing breast cancer. Kingston also served on the Board of Directors of Downtown STL, Inc., which served as a catalyst for creating and promoting downtown St. Louis. A native of Rolla, MO, Kingston lives in St. Louis with Robert Epperson and their children: Ellie, Sam and Jack.

