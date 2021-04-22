Edward Jones Joins CEO Action's 'Day of Understanding and Reflection'

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones joined organizations across the U.S. to participate in CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion's third annual "Day of Understanding and Reflection," the business community's largest movement to host candid conversations and help advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

While CEO Action signatories continue to facilitate conversations with their people year-round, the Day of Understanding and Reflection in April provides leaders across the coalition's 1,600 organizations a collective opportunity to lead open dialogue and inspire change with more than 13 million employees.

Edward Jones invited its 49,000 associates to set aside time from their day-to-day work and learn more about one another's experiences through virtual group discussions, coffee chats, and a variety of other resources.

"At Edward Jones, our purpose is to partner for positive impact—to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society," said Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer Kristin Johnson. "This day provided an opportunity for each of us to spend time sharing, thinking and learning about what we can do to strengthen our sense of belonging for all, especially at a time when our colleagues and communities may be hurting. By encouraging an ongoing dialogue, we are helping to foster cultures of trust and belonging and reinforcing our commitment to greater inclusivity across our organization and the communities we serve."

Through CEO Action, Edward Jones will continue to work with leaders across the coalition—leveraging opportunities for greater collaboration, sharing leading practices and helping one another turn conversation learnings into bold actions. Together, these organizations have the power to change how millions of people talk to their colleagues about tough topics, fostering an inclusive culture and moving the needle toward a more just and equitable future.

In June 2020, Edward Jones bolstered its promise to diversity, equity and inclusion by making a Five-point Commitment to build a culture of belonging for its 49,000 associates and a more equitable world. First among those actions was to give everyone a voice, an experience the firm started in 2017 through a Courageous Conversations program on race and social justice.

These dialogues, which continue to this day, have included thousands of Edward Jones colleagues on topics designed to build empathy and create a deep understanding. This program has been so impactful, that in 2020 Edward Jones began taking these conversations into the communities it serves with community courageous conversations taking place in Kansas City, Raleigh-Durham and St. Louis in 2021.

"While these conversations are happening in our workplaces and communities year-round, this is a collective moment for us as human beings to be intentional and deliberate in how we support one another and through listening, learning and reflection challenge ourselves to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society – one where everyone is able to be their authentic selves, has access to the same opportunities and feels a sense of belonging. Every Courageous Conversation I have participated in have been life changing for me," Johnson said.

