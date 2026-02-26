Edward Jones Marks 26-Year Streak as a Training Magazine APEX Award Honoree

The firm was named a winner for excellence in training and development

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones, a leading financial services firm, has been recognized as a 2026 Training APEX Award winner by Training magazine, ranking no. 13. The firm is among the top organizations in the world for excellence in employee learning and development, highlighting the firm's commitment to its associates and strengthening the way it serves clients and communities. This marks Edward Jones' twenty-sixth consecutive appearance on the list.

"At Edward Jones, our ability to serve clients, begins with investing in our people," said Suzan McDaniel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Edward Jones. "Our responsibility is to support the development of our colleagues so they can deepen their expertise, adapt as needs evolve and build meaningful careers at the firm. We believe learning is a continuous, lived experience that shapes our culture and fuels meaningful outcomes, for our colleagues, our clients and the communities we serve."

The firm's development approach focuses on ongoing growth across every stage of an associate's career; combining continuous training, leadership development, and professional designations to help colleagues thrive personally and professionally.

That commitment is reflected in the scale of professional growth firmwide, with associates earning advanced financial planning and advisory designations to strengthen the guidance they provide to clients. Edward Jones leads the industry in Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional® designees among client support professionals. These advanced skills enable more informed client conversations and strengthen long-term client relationships.

Beyond technical skills, the firm invests in connection and collaboration. Better Together Summits bring external experts and associates together to share perspectives and build relationships across departments, regions and markets. These long-standing events feature speakers, panels, breakouts and networking opportunities that help financial advisors strengthen networks, build skills and better serve clients. In recent years, nearly 15,000 associates participated in these experiences, designed to deepen understanding and enhance firmwide connections.

As client expectations evolve, so does the firm's approach to development. Through digital learning, coaching, and in-person collaboration, associates continue to enhance their approach to partnership, allowing for meaningful impact across clients and communities.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.5 trillion in client assets under care at the end of Dec. 31, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Disclosure: Training Magazine APEX Award 2000-2026, published January-March each year, data as of September of prior year, an application fee was required for consideration.

SOURCE Edward Jones