Edward Jones Named One of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

ST. LOUIS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones was recognized as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine. The privately held firm ranked No. 6 overall and was the highest ranking financial services firm on the list of 75 large companies.

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous survey responses representing more than 4.5 million employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations.

Survey results were compared to colleagues' responses from other generations. Rankings also consider the consistency of experience for all Millennials across various job roles and demographic backgrounds.

"We exist to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients, the communities we serve, and one another," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "We're privileged to have associates that span many generations – just like our clients. When our associates work in partnership with our clients, we help them achieve what is financially most important to them. And that is meaningful work, no matter one's age. We are humbled by this honor and committed to advancing an authentically inclusive work environment that invites diversity of thought and a sense of belonging to the benefit of all of our clients and associates."

Eight-five percent of the evaluation is based on what Millennials say about their experiences of trust and ability to reach their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15 percent of the ranking is based on millennials' feedback of their daily experiences of innovation, the firm's values and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced as well.

"Millennials today face a unique set of challenges both in and out of the workplace ranging from cumbersome student loans to a lack of trust in their management," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The Best Workplaces on this list have created a greater sense of fairness, collaboration, and professional development for millennials. These positive experiences empower them to bring their full potential to the workplace and the world."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Edward Jones also was ranked as a Best Workplace for women by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. The firm ranked No. 7 on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work for in the 2019 list, the firm's 20th year on the list.

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

SOURCE Edward Jones

Related Links

http://www.edwardjones.com

