Edward Jones named one of the 2024 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Fortune® magazine and Great Place To Work®

ST. LOUIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones has been named among the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place To Work® and Fortune® magazine. The firm ranked No.31 on the celebrated 2024 Best list, up 31 places from 2023, establishing itself as one of the best places to work in the country.

Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is highly competitive. Using its proprietary Trust IndexTM survey, Great Place To Work® measures key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company. In the past year, Great Place To Work® received more than 500,000 responses from employees at companies eligible for the 2024 100 Best list.

"Our overarching goal for our colleagues is to be a career destination where everyone feels seen, valued, respected, and heard," said Suzan McDaniel, the firm's Chief Human Resources Officer." It's fundamental to how we live our purpose, which is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. We're incredibly proud of this recognition from Fortune as we continue to invest in fostering a workplace and culture that makes Edward Jones a rewarding place to start, grow, and optimize your career and impact."

Among the firm's 2023 investment in its associates were a new self-service wellness platform within the Employee Assistance Program; financial education resources for associates and their families; and new flexible work models in the home office that give associates and their leaders a choice in determining the right work arrangement. This platform provided an upgraded learning experience to support the continuous development of associates; firm profit-sharing, a generous parental leave policy, and continuous learning with both required and optional courses and training.

Recently, Edward Jones released its sixth-annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report, "Growing Our Impact." The report describes the achievements of Edward Jones' approximately 54,000 associates throughout North America through year-ended 2023. "Growing Our Impact" highlights how the firm brings its purpose to life through three Purpose Impact Areas that address some of today´s most pressing challenges, where the skills and passions of associates intersect with the three areas that the firm believes it can make the greatest impact: Partnering for Lasting Financial Strength, Promoting Healthier Futures and Advancing Inclusive Growth.

In 2023 and 2024, Edward Jones received several awards that recognize the firm's commitment to its associates:

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies (2024)

World's Most Admired Companies (2024) Training magazine's APEX Awards (No. 14 in 2024)

magazine's APEX Awards (No. 14 in 2024) Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (No. 33 in 2023), for Women (No. 42 in 2023) and in Financial Services and Insurance (No. 16 in 2023)

Best Workplaces for Millennials (No. 33 in 2023), for Women (No. 42 in 2023) and in Financial Services and Insurance (No. 16 in 2023) Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+ workplace quality (100% in 2023)

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

To select the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work® analyzed survey responses of over 500,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is a global leader in workplace culture, helping organizations create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience. The company offers recognition and tools to help leaders and organizations elevate their employer brands, capture and understand employee experiences, build cultures that retain talent, and unlock the potential of every employee.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.9 trillion in client assets under care at the end of December 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 54,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Disclosures

2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, published April 2024, research by Great Places to Work®, data as of August 2023. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.

2024 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list published January 2024, in partnership with Korn Ferry, data as of November 2023. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.

2024 Training Magazine Training Apex Award, published February 2024, data as of September 2023, application fee required for consideration.

2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials, published Fortune July 2023, research by Great Places to Work, data as of August 2022. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.

2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women, published October 2023, research by Great Places to Work®, data as of August 2022. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.

2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, published Fortune September 2023, research by Great Places to Work®, data as of August 2022. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.

Equality 100 Award Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion in Partnership with Human Rights Campaign Foundation, published Equity magazine November 2023, data as of June 2023.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Edward Jones.

SOURCE Edward Jones