Edward Jones Names 24-year Veteran Kristin Johnson as its Chief Human Resources Officer

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones today announced that Kristin Johnson, a 24-year veteran of the firm, was named chief human resources officer after an extensive national search by the St. Louis-headquartered financial-services firm.

Johnson's appointment is effective immediately. She will be responsible to the firm's Managing Partner Penny Pennington and joins its Executive Committee.

"Kristin will be an integral contributor on our journey to creating an enterprise-wide, human-centered talent strategy that unleashes the best we each have to bring to our clients and our firm," Pennington said. "Kristin has a growth mindset, demonstrated over her entire career. She has served in five divisions—including HR, and so brings a keen understanding of our business, our culture and our opportunities."

Over the past six months, Johnson and Brian Ashworth, another firm principal, co-led the HR division.

Ashworth will continue to serve in a senior leadership role in the firm's HR division.

"Having worked with Kristin during her 24-year firm tenure, I know firsthand her depth of experience, knowledge, leadership and enthusiasm will allow us to accomplish many great things for our clients and our associates," Ashworth said.

Johnson held leadership roles in internal audit, service, operations and talent acquisition and performance for the firm's branch office administrators.

Johnson replaces Anthony McBride, who retired in April.

"Edward Jones has built a foundation of shared values and a commitment to excellence—for our clients and for one another," Johnson said. "As we continue to develop an authentic and inclusive environment we will encourage one another to pursue purposeful, intentional development, so that we can achieve more now and be prepared to provide the leadership our clients and colleagues need as the workforce and marketplace evolve."

Johnson joined Edward Jones in 1995 as a member of the Internal Audit department and relocated to the Operations division five years later. She was named a principal in 2006.

Since 2014, she has served on the firm's Management Committee, providing critical thought leadership and driving initiatives that allow Edward Jones to progress toward the firm's vision of becoming the first choice of serious, long-term individual investors.

Johnson helps the firm work toward its objective of creating a talented and diverse workforce by serving as a senior executive sponsor of the firm's Black African American and Young Professionals business resource groups.

A native of Belleville, Ill., Johnson graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in accountancy. She earned a master's in information management from Webster University and completed Washington University's executive MBA program.

Johnson is active in several organizations in St. Louis and serves on the boards of the Center of Creative Arts (COCA), Webster University and the St. Louis Fashion Fund.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

SOURCE Edward Jones

Related Links

https://www.edwardjones.com

