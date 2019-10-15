Edward Jones Ranks No. 1 among Full-service Investment Firm in the US Investment Firms

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectiveness, ease and the emotion of a quality client experience in the investment sector have earned financial-services firm Edward Jones the No. 1 ranking for full-service investment firms in The US Investment Firms Customer Experience Index, 2019. This is the fourth consecutive year the firm has received the highest spot on the CX Index among full-service investment firms.

Forrester's Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) methodology measures how well a brand's customer experience creates and sustains the loyalty of its customers.

"Clients are seeking an unprecedented level of personalized attention and service from their financial advisors. To deliver that level of service, we strive to move beyond thinking about our clients – and instead to think like them," said Ken Cella, Edward Jones principal for the Client Strategies Group. "We work to anticipate what a day in the life of a client looks like and be ready with the information or answers even before they ask the question. This requires our financial advisors to move beyond the cognitive thinking of an IQ and engage their EQ (emotional quotient) to ensure our clients feel understood, informed, in control and secure."

The CX Index for the U.S. is based on an online survey of 101,341 U.S. adult customers and was fielded between February and May 2019. It benchmarked consumer experience quality at 260 U.S. brands, including 11 direct or discount brokerage and 11 full-service investment firms.

"What we believe makes this ranking significant is that it reflects the direct feedback from our clients about the quality of their client experience at Edward Jones," Cella said. "It's a testament to our delivery of what they value – a high-touch relationship supplemented by a high-technology approach."

Forrester notes that clients who feel valued, respected and appreciated are more loyal to the investment firms that serve them.

"The firm believes face-to-face interaction is the key to developing lasting relationships, so it has built its business model around serving customers who want in-person advice from its network of (18,000) advisors and more than (14,000) branches across the U.S. Edward Jones has been recruiting experienced advisors from rival firms, tempting them with great employee experience," according to the Forrester report.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Your experiences may vary. Rating may not be indicative of future performance and may not be representative of any one client's experience because it reflects an average of experiences of responding clients. Edward Jones received the highest CX Index™ score among full-service investment firms in Forrester's proprietary 2019 CX Index™ survey. The ranking was based on responses from 7,969 survey responses measuring 11 brands. The proprietary survey results are based on consumers' opinions of the experience with the brands in the survey. Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any CX Index™ report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings in such reports.

