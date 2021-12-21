Edward Jones Surpasses $30 Million Goal to Advance Alzheimer's Research

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones announced it has raised more than $30 million since 2016 toward the fight against Alzheimer's, with support for more than 600 walks and more than 11,000 Walk to End Alzheimer's participants across the country this year alone.

Edward Jones has committed to raise $50 million by the end of 2025 for Alzheimer's care, support and research, the largest ever corporate commitment to the Alzheimer's Association to date.

Part of Edward Jones' support will help fund the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) Primary Prevention Trial at Washington University in St. Louis, the world's first clinical trial aiming to determine if Alzheimer's disease can be prevented by targeting beta-amyloid protein 20 to 25 years prior to the onset of symptoms.

"In our partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, we are making a positive difference in the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, bettering our communities and society," said Ken Cella, Edward Jones principal responsible for the Client Strategies Group. "By funding research, participating in walks, and educating our financial advisors and our clients, our 50,000 associates and branch teams are raising awareness of this disease and providing care and support to countless families throughout the country."

A recent survey by Edward Jones and Age Wave found that Alzheimer's disease is retirees' most feared condition in later life, more so than cancer, contagious disease, stroke and heart attack. A follow-up study found that the pandemic prompted 66% of Americans to consider the kind of legacy they want to leave to their families. Compared to only 32% of Americans who want to leave an inheritance to their loved ones, the majority of people (64%) are most concerned with leaving lasting memories from shared experiences. Alzheimer's threatens their ability to leave that desired legacy.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, there are an estimated 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease with 11 million unpaid caregivers supporting them today. In 2021, Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the nation $355 billion, which is expected to rise to more than $1.1 trillion by 2050.

"Our alliance with Edward Jones is instrumental in accelerating research that can advance new treatments, giving hope to so many families impacted by Alzheimer's," said Harry Johns, chief executive officer of the Alzheimer's Association. "The firm's continued support over the past five years has driven awareness of Alzheimer's, helping educate individuals to identify early signs of the disease while also protecting families' financial security." Edward Jones' contributions make it possible for those affected by the disease to reach trained Alzheimer's Association professionals on a dedicated Alzheimer's 24/7 Helpline (1-844-440-6600), supported by Edward Jones.

About the Work of Edward Jones and the Alzheimer's Association

It is estimated that nearly 300,000 Edward Jones clients and associate families have Alzheimer's or another dementia. To support early detection, Edward Jones provides the Alzheimer's Association's "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's" online education program to its financial advisors. In turn, Edward Jones financial advisors host joint seminars with the Alzheimer's Association in their communities on ways clients and caregivers can protect their health and wealth when facing a long-term illness.

Edward Jones became the first national presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer's Association's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's® in 2016, which takes place in more than 600 communities each year. Since that time, more than 85,000 Edward Jones colleagues and clients have walked and helped to raise more than $30 million in the fight to end Alzheimer's disease.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. The Edward Jones website is www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About the Alzheimer's Association The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit www.alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-844-440-6600.

SOURCE Edward Jones