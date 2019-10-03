Edward Kiernan Named Chief Commercial Officer of HOF Village, LLC

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HOF Village, LLC ("HOFV" or the "Company"), the company that owns the premier sports, entertainment and media enterprise surrounding the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, today announced that Edward Kiernan has been named Chief Commercial Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Kiernan will lead the team responsible for Brand Partnerships, Marketing & Sales and Event Development & Planning, among other aspects of commercial revenue generation.

The appointment builds upon HOFV's previously announced appointment of Jason Krom as Chief Financial Officer and further expands the Company's highly-qualified executive team, which will guide HOFV as it prepares to become a public company and executes on its long-term growth strategy. HOFV entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ, GPAQU, GPAQW) that is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. The combined company will change its name to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "HOFV." The combined company will continue to develop an integrated destination resort in Canton, Ohio named the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village and expand a media program.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ed to our executive leadership team, and look forward to his insights as we execute on our growth initiatives across our business verticals," said Mike Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOFV. "Ed's extensive entrepreneurial background and significant experience developing strategic growth plans and innovative marketing solutions position him well to evolve our partnership initiatives, build upon our strong event programming business, and execute our sales and marketing priorities. We are thrilled to add an executive of Ed's caliber to our team as we position our brand to engage with consumers on a broader scale."

Mr. Kiernan possesses a proven track record of guiding companies through multiple stages of growth phases. Mr. Kiernan most recently founded and led Engine Shop, an industry-leading marketing firm specializing in entertainment, sports and lifestyle marketing, experiential marketing, and marketing strategy, where he demonstrated a unique capability to leverage technology to enhance the company's client initiatives. Mr. Kiernan previously was the Senior Vice President, Sports and Entertainment for Omnicom's GMR Marketing, and additionally managed and oversaw GMR's New York City office as acting Managing Director. Prior to GMR, Mr. Kiernan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Peter Jacobsen Sports, among additional executive positions in the sports marketing industry.

Mr. Kiernan currently serves on several venture capital boards, and is the co-founder of several sports entertainment businesses, including Gramercy West, Motive CBD, PartyMatch, Coaches Tribune, bluwinx, Damage Esports and Wave AI. Mr. Kiernan is a graduate from The University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.

Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a development of HOF Village, LLC is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. It provides a themed sports, entertainment and media venue to capitalize on the popularity and fandom associated with professional football and its legendary players. HOF Village, LLC was founded by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its wholly owned, for profit subsidiary Hall of Fame Village, Inc. and Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

GPAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Mr. James Dolan. GPAQ raised $125 million in its initial public offering in January of 2018. Additional information can be found at www.gordonpointe.com.

