Edward L. Mills, MD, FAAOS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward L. Mills, MD, FAAOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence in providing quality orthopedic care.

Board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Mills has led an outstanding career with a commitment to excellence for 17 years and counting. He has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his vast repertoire of expertise in Shoulder and Knee, Adult Reconstruction, Sports Medicine, and Total Joint Replacement. In his current capacity, he is affiliated with Northwell Health in the state of New York for the past eight years and holds privileges at Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, and Syosset Hospital. Additionally, he offers his expertise as a team physician for the United States Olympic Committee and USA Boxing.

An academic scholar, Dr. Mills' distinguished career began after he earned his medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. in 1994. He then went on to complete his internship at Mount Sinai St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, his residency at New York Medical College, and his fellowship at Mount Sinai Beth Israel – Petrie Division. Dr. Mills is board-certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

To remain up-to-date with the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Mills maintains active memberships and affiliations with several professional organizations. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and of the American College of Surgeons. He is also a Member of the Arthroscopic Association of North America, American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine, and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Dr. Mills dedicates this honorable recognition to his Father – Willian P. Mills, Jr.

