Edward Ludwig joins GRIP Molecular Technologies, Inc. as Chairman of the Board

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRIP Molecular is pleased to announce the formation of a Board of Directors with Edward Ludwig accepting the role of Chairman of the Board. GRIP Molecular is a Minnesota based biotech company founded with the mission of providing lab grade medical diagnostic results at the point-of-need. GRIP is developing a proprietary and patented electronic biosensor that can quickly, accurately, and simultaneously detect a wide array of disease and health condition biomarkers in a single test, in minutes, using a standard cell phone to display the results.

Mr. Ludwig retired in 2012 as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), a global medical technology company, where he held a number of other positions since joining in 1979. "I am excited to be a part of the movement of lab quality medical diagnostics into the home, eldercare facility, retail pharmacy and other points of need. GRIP Molecular's compelling proprietary technology and experienced scientific and leadership team are well positioned to lead this transformation."