Edward M. Sonnenberg, D.D.S., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Located in the heart of Flanders, New Jersey Flanders Pediatric Dentistry mission is "to produce a good pediatric dental patient who grows into a good adult dental patient. Dedicated to offering quality healthcare services at the fraction of the cost, the center is committed to "creating a lifetime of positive dental habits as well as guiding the development of the child's dentition." Focusing primarily on Infants, children, adolescents, as well as those with special needs, the dentist office hopes their clients will benefit "from early preventive care and guidance."

Amassing over forty years of experience in the field of Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Sonnenberg is a highly trained and qualified dentist that has attained extensive experience in all facets of dentistry. A revered scholar, Dr. Sonnenberg has published articles and chapters for numerous publications and textbooks. In his current capacity, Dr. Sonnenberg is an attending dentist at Morristown Memorial Hospital and has taught at UMDNJ and the Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery. Prior to establishing Flanders Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Sonnenberg served as the Director of the Developmental Disabilities Clinic at Morristown Medical Center. Attributing his success to always "having a heart and always giving back," Dr. Sonnenberg is a renowned expert within the field. Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Sonnenberg attained his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Columbia University Dental School in 1972. Thereafter, Dr. Sonnenberg went on to complete an internship in Dentistry at Connecticut Valley Hospital in 1973, and earned a Certificate in Pediatric Dentistry from the University of Connecticut Hospital in 1975.

To further his professional development, Dr. Sonnenberg is an affiliate of several organizations including the International Association of HealthCare Professionals; American Dental Association; the New Jersey Dental Association; the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Academy of Dentistry for the Handicapped.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Sonnenberg was named the recipient of the Top Pediatric Dentist in New Jersey by the New Jersey Monthly Magazine.

When he is not working, Dr. Sonnenberg enjoys playing golf, skiing, wine tasting and spending time with his family – he is married to his wife, Shelley with three children. His son is a second year student, hoping to be the third generation in dentistry in the family!

Dr. Sonnenberg dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of his father, Leonard Sonnenberg, D.D.S., and to his mentor, Cosmo Castaldi, D.D.S.

