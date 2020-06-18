Edward McCabe Joins Outset Global as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outset Global (outsetglobal.com), one of the world's leading independent outsourced trading solutions firms, announced today that Edward McCabe has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its New York office. Ed will further develop its global footprint for institutional clients. He brings with him a wealth of specialist knowledge in trading equity markets and extensive buy-side experience, which is key for Outset's offering. Ed is the third senior hire for Outset Global in 2020 as the independent outsourced trading space continues to garner wider appeal.

Ed brings a unique combination of skills and experience to Outset Global. His 20 years of buy-side experience include a vast range of specialized roles beyond most professionals in the field. Ed has served in capacities ranging from running a startup ("Tiger cub" - Long Oar Capital Management) to helping a maturing fund, Narragansett Asset Management, build out their first trading desk. Ed has held senior roles at some of the most storied multibillion-dollar AuM hedge fund franchises, including Shumway Capital Partners and, most recently, JP Morgan's Highbridge Capital Management, where he was Global Head of Equity Trading & ECM. These roles and associated skillsets provide a unique value proposition and insight to our client base at all points in the fund's life cycle.

Adam Bandeen, Partner, said, "Ed's appointment is a sign of our commitment to be the leading independent outsourced desk in our industry. We continue to see demand from the investment community for our service. To secure someone with Ed's buy-side experience is accretive to Outset's brand and displays the focus we have on providing asset managers with the highest level execution solution possible."

About Outset Global

Outset Global is one of the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firms. We provide bespoke trading services to hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices, equipping them with a cost-effective solution for their trading needs. With offices in New York, Hong Kong and London, we offer a true global 24/5 buy-side trading experience for clients. Outset creates an efficient, accretive model that can simplify and streamline trading operations while at the same time increase market reach. Importantly, we are independent and broker-neutral, providing for the client "best execution" and meeting their needs without compromise. The result for our clients is a quality service married with cost efficiencies, one that reaches our network of 300+ global brokers and offers true flexibility in execution and commission management in the ever-changing trading industry landscape.

