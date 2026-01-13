Edward Rogers Invests in the Toronto Polar Bears, Part of the Pro Padel League

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zale Turner, the President, CEO and Founder of the Toronto Polar Bears, announced that Edward Rogers has purchased a minority interest of the team. The Toronto Polar Bears represent Toronto in the North American Pro Padel League's (PPL) and is the only Canadian franchise. Mr. Rogers is the Executive Chair of Rogers Communications, and is Chair of Rogers Bank, the Toronto Blue Jays, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Constantine Enterprises.

In January 2023, Zale Turner acquired the Canadian franchise of the Pro Padel League and with other partners. Turner is the founder, majority owner and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto Polar Bears.

"I am excited and honoured to partner with global business leader and sports visionary Edward Rogers for the Toronto Polar Bears," stated Zale Turner, President, CEO, and Founder of the Toronto Polar Bears. "Padel is the world's fastest growing sport and that enthusiasm is rapidly spreading throughout Canada and the United States."

The Pro Padel League is one of the world's top professional padel leagues with ten teams in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The PPL events reach 300 million households across more than 100 countries via world-class distribution partners with events selling out in Miami, New York, Spain and The Hamptons last season. Numerous initiatives are planned for the Toronto Polar Bears as the sport continues to grow rapidly across North America.

The Pro Padel League is the first professional coed sport featuring both men's doubles and women's doubles and counts many of the world's top padel players as competitors on the various teams. Currently, the highest-ranked professional padel players compete for the Toronto Polar Bears and other PPL teams.

For more information on the Toronto Polar Bears, visit: www.torontopolarbears.com.

