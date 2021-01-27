Edward Rose & Sons Selects SmartRent as Its Smart Home Provider

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , a provider of smart home automation for property owners, managers, developers and residents, today announced a partnership with Edward Rose & Sons to install SmartRent smart home solutions across its portfolio of 66,000, and growing, apartment homes. The company, which develops and operates properties throughout the Midwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, will implement the solutions in both its existing communities and all future developments.

"Our communities are long-term investments, so we needed a true business partner to help us implement smart home technology across our portfolio," said Jason Kessler, COO of Edward Rose & Sons. "It was important to us to work with a company that specialized in multifamily solutions, offered the right technology platforms, integrated with our property management software and provided the support and guidance needed for a successful rollout. SmartRent met all of these requirements."

Edward Rose is focused on installing SmartRent's smart home platform that includes hub locks and thermostats. By meeting the demand for in-unit technology, the platform, which connects to a resident's favorite voice assistant, helps operators drive lead-to-lease conversions, retain residents and boost NOI.

"Typically, smart home technology is associated with new urban-core high-rise developments. Having the opportunity to bring these smart features to suburbs and rural neighborhoods opens up a door for us to differentiate ourselves in the market," Kessler said. "If we can improve our residents' quality of life with smart home features, our resident retention increases and our operational costs decrease with less turnover, less advertising and marketing and reduced vacancy loss. In addition, smart home technology enables our team members to work more efficiently, allowing them to devote additional time and resources on improving the resident experience. The benefits are truly significant and wide-ranging."

SmartRent's smart home automation solution equips residents with one robust app that provides complete control and remote management of their devices and home settings. When a resident moves out, site staff can easily transfer the apartment or home from occupied to vacant, triggering a succession of automated actions. Communities can create their ideal "Vacant Mode" automations to have access codes removed from locks, work orders created for turn requests and energy saving modes activated, like having the thermostat temperature adjusted and lights switched off.

"We could not be more excited to begin this partnership with Edward Rose," said Demetrios Barnes, COO of SmartRent. "It was immediately obvious how dedicated they are to adopting solutions that offer truly outstanding experiences and efficiencies for both their residents and their associates. We are honored they have chosen to partner with us to make those experiences and efficiencies happen."

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com .

Edward Rose & Sons is a privately held real estate development and management company founded in 1921. The company has been active in the field of residential construction with the majority of the work in the area of single-family homes prior to 1965. Since that time, the concentration shifted toward multi-family. In 2013, under the vision of Warren Rose, CEO and third-generation owner, the company's portfolio expanded with the launch of Rose Senior Living. 100 years later, Edward Rose & Sons now has over 66,000 apartment homes across 15 states, serving residents and communities all over the nation. Visit EdwardRose.com for additional information.

