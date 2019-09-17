Edward Slezak Joins Ferrandino & Son As Senior Vice President And General Counsel To Oversee The Company's Legal Function

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrandino & Son, a leading national facility maintenance company, announced today that Edward Slezak has been named as the company's Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Slezak officially joined the company in late July. Mr. Slezak has more than 25 years of legal experience and is a seasoned business leader. He will report directly to Peter Ferrandino, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrandino & Son.

"We are pleased to welcome Ed to Ferrandino & Son," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Ferrandino. "Ed is an experienced leader whose comprehensive expertise in legal guidance, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance are an excellent addition to our leadership team. We are confident he will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to drive our growth initiatives."

As General Counsel, Slezak will oversee all of the company's legal functions, including advising on corporate strategies and business initiatives.

Mr. Slezak began his legal career at several premier law firms in New York City. His practice experience includes the areas of corporate representation, mergers and acquisitions and securities law. During his career, he has been General Counsel for companies across multiple industries, further expanding his legal background. He has helped companies like Aeropostale, Inc. and Crumbs Bake Shop with all aspects of their legal function, as well as building compliance programs, establishing and overseeing licensing programs, and leading acquisition efforts. In addition to being General Counsel, he was the Chief Executive Officer for Crumbs Bake Shop, where he helped the company sell branded products to retail chains through a licensing program. Ed has also represented several highly visible whole-sellers and retailers in the apparel and electronics space, including Weatherproof Vintage Brands. Along with providing his legal expertise, he has developed and implemented strategic business initiatives in well-known retail brands, including 1800 Flowers.com and The Popcorn Factory. Mr. Slezak understands the key drivers of client and customer motivation to respond with innovative, profit-driven solutions.

"Ed's vast knowledge and experience within the retail sector will be invaluable in his role with our company," shared Ferrandino. "I look forward to having Ed on our executive team as we identify new growth opportunities and channels for our service offerings."

"I am very excited to be part of the Ferrandino & Son team," said Ed Slezak. "I greatly admire the work that the company has done and look forward to supporting the organization's ongoing growth and evolution."

Mr. Slezak holds a B.A. in Political Science from The American University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. John's University School of Law.

About Ferrandino & Son

Ferrandino & Son is a leading provider of facility maintenance services and full-service programs for clients across the United States. With more than 25 years of experience and a focus on providing exceptional service, the company provides snow removal, landscaping, exterior maintenance, facility service and maintenance, and general contracting services to clients.

