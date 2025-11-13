Edward Steichen's Monumental Portrait of Beethoven Discovered in Seminary Basement

Major Lost Work from the Birth of Modernism to be Sold by Manhattan Rare Book Co.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A monumental portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, painted by the legendary artist and photographer Edward Steichen in 1902, has emerged after being largely hidden from public view for nearly a century. The discovery marks a notable moment at the intersection of music, art, and modern culture, uniting the legacies of two of history's most influential creative minds.

A monumental portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, painted by the legendary artist and photographer Edward Steichen in 1902, has emerged after being largely hidden from public view for nearly a century.

Unseen by the public for generations, the painting was rediscovered in 2021 in the basement of a seminary on Long Island. The canvas is believed to be the most important Steichen painting in private hands, a work the artist himself called his favorite, and one that miraculously survived two near destructions.

Twice Spared from Flames

In 1923, Steichen famously burned nearly all of his paintings in a dramatic backyard bonfire, turning his focus toward photography. This portrait of Beethoven was spared, preserved because the artist entrusted it to the care of Gatsby-esque financier Roland Conklin just before Steichen entered military service in 1917. When the Conklin estate was sold to the Archdiocese of New York, the painting remained on the seminary property.

Decades later, it narrowly escaped a second fire when it was removed from Long Island's abandoned Conklin Mansion shortly before the building was vandalized and burned in the 1990s.

"This work is the missing link between Steichen's painting and the photographic modernism he would go on to shape," said Michael DiRuggiero, the Manhattan rare book dealer who brought the painting back to light. "It's an extraordinary work of art with a fascinating backstory, rescued twice, largely hidden for generations, and now reemerging, striking a conversation about Steichen's early work and the birth of modernism."

A Historic Moment in Art and Music

The painting's reemergence provides a timely opportunity to reflect on the enduring legacy of both Steichen, the pioneering artist, and Beethoven, the revolutionary composer. The sale of the painting will include a philanthropic element, with ten percent of the proceeds benefiting The Juilliard School, helping to nurture the next generation of artists.

About Edward Steichen

While celebrated primarily as one of the most influential photographers of the 20th century, serving as chief photographer for Vogue and Vanity Fair and later as Director of Photography at The Museum of Modern Art, Steichen's early career as a painter laid the foundation for his visual genius. His painter's eye shaped the era's modernist photography and helped define celebrity portraiture, capturing icons such as Gloria Swanson, Gary Cooper, Marion Morehouse, and Greta Garbo.

A Rediscovery of Rare Cultural Significance

The resurfacing of Steichen's Beethoven portrait is more than a rediscovered artwork; it represents a symbolic convergence of artistic innovation and creative endurance. Hidden away, it now re-enters public view as a testament to the power of art to survive, inspire, and transform.

Inquiries about the sale of the painting should be directed to Michael DiRuggiero at Manhattan Rare Book Co., 212-326-8907 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Risa B. Hoag, president

GMG Public Relations, Inc.

O: 845-627-3000, Ext. 1

C: 914-643-7878

[email protected]

SOURCE Manhattan Rare Book Co.