Edward W. Wedbush, Founder of Wedbush Securities Passes Away at the Age of 87

Edward Wedbush's leadership in financial services dates back to 1955 with the founding of Wedbush & Company, later renamed Wedbush Securities, which has become the preeminent diversified, full-service, self-clearing, investment services and investment banking firm headquartered in the western United States. Edward served as President and CEO for 63 years of the firm's 65 years of continuity. His dedication to Wedbush's clients and colleagues was and will remain unsurpassed.

Wedbush Securities Board of Directors: "Our hearts are heavy upon learning of Edward Wedbush's passing. Edward is and will always be remembered as a pioneer in financial services. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his wife Jean, his children Gary, Eric, and Leigh Ann, as well as with our entire Wedbush family at this time."

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, clearing and custodial, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

