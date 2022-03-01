Edward Wallace Jr. Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch as a National Sales Manager

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage lender, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com/) announced Edward Wallace Jr. has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a National Sales Manager.

"We could not be more excited to have Ed to lead our Loan Officer team as we expand Atlantic Home Mortgage's footprint across the United States," said Tony Davis, Founder and CEO of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

With over 40 years' experience, Ed Wallace is a diplomatic change leader, enhancing employee experiences, increasing efficiencies, and surpassing operational goals by 144% while reducing bottom line costs over 47%, and consistently maintaining over a 90% employee retention rate.

"We're thrilled to have Ed join our team as the National Sales Manager. He brings over 44 years' experience to the table, with a proven track record of success. We look forward to him executing our shared vision of making the mortgage process simpler, better, and faster," said Naveed Bhurgri, President and COO of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

