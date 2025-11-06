Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. Earns Tier 1 Rankings in 2026 Best Law Firms® for Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., a premier Jacksonville personal injury and medical malpractice firm, has been named to the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, earning Tier 1 Jacksonville rankings in both Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Published annually by Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms® recognizes law firms that have achieved the highest levels of professional excellence and peer respect. Rankings are based on client and peer evaluations, firm data, and independent analysis by the Best Law Firms research team. To qualify, firms must also have at least one attorney listed in The Best Lawyers in America®.

"This recognition reflects our team's relentless pursuit of justice for victims of negligence and our unwavering commitment to the people we serve," said Thomas S. Edwards, Jr., Founding Partner and Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer. "We're honored that our peers and clients continue to place their trust in us, year after year."

Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. has earned Tier 1 recognition in Jacksonville for over a decade—an achievement that underscores the firm's consistent record of excellence in catastrophic injury and medical negligence litigation. The 2026 distinction follows the recognition of seven firm attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®, announced earlier this year. Read more about those honors here.

With over 150 years of combined experience, the attorneys at Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. have secured numerous landmark results, including a $228 million personal injury judgment, one of the largest in Florida history. The firm's trial-tested lawyers are known for their dedication to "good results for good people," combining aggressive advocacy with compassionate guidance through some of life's most challenging moments.

Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. represents victims and families in complex personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death claims throughout Florida and Georgia. Learn more about the firm at www.edwardsragatz.com .

