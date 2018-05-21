Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018

CENTERA-EU: One-year outcomes assessing a novel self-expanding transcatheter heart valve – On May 22 , new one-year results of the self-expanding Edwards CENTERA valve will be discussed. Results presented last year on the 30-day outcomes with the CENTERA valve demonstrated a very high survival rate of 99 percent, a low 2.5 percent disabling stroke rate and a 4.9 percent permanent pacemaker rate – the lowest rate ever reported in a multi-center trial for a self-expanding valve. The Edwards CENTERA valve received CE Mark in February.

– On , new one-year results of the self-expanding Edwards CENTERA valve will be discussed. Results presented last year on the 30-day outcomes with the CENTERA valve demonstrated a very high survival rate of 99 percent, a low 2.5 percent disabling stroke rate and a 4.9 percent permanent pacemaker rate – the lowest rate ever reported in a multi-center trial for a self-expanding valve. The Edwards CENTERA valve received CE Mark in February. Comparison of data from the TVT registry with PARTNER2 S3 studies: Real-world outcomes of TAVR with balloon-expandable valve in intermediate-risk patients – Also on May 22 , 30-day real-world outcomes data from treatment with the SAPIEN 3 valve will be presented and compared with controlled clinical trials in a propensity-matched analysis for severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis patients at intermediate-risk of open-heart surgery. A total of 1,956 intermediate-risk patients in the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and American College of Cardiology (STS/ACC) Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT) Registry were compared with 652 intermediate-risk patients enrolled in the PARTNER II S3i study and 652 patients enrolled in the S3 intermediate-risk continued access program (S3iCAP) at 30 days.

– Also on , 30-day real-world outcomes data from treatment with the SAPIEN 3 valve will be presented and compared with controlled clinical trials in a propensity-matched analysis for severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis patients at intermediate-risk of open-heart surgery. A total of 1,956 intermediate-risk patients in the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and American College of Cardiology (STS/ACC) Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT) Registry were compared with 652 intermediate-risk patients enrolled in the PARTNER II S3i study and 652 patients enrolled in the S3 intermediate-risk continued access program (S3iCAP) at 30 days. SAPIEN 3 outcomes for bicuspid vs tricuspid aortic valve stenosis: Propensity matched results – On May 23 , there will be a discussion of one-year TAVR outcomes for patients with native bicuspid aortic valves as compared to those with tricuspid aortic valves, both of which were treated with the SAPIEN 3 valve. The data is excerpted from the real-world STS/ACC TVT Registry.

Additional sessions of interest include:

Transcatheter mitral valve repair in patients with functional mitral regurgitation: Up to two-year outcomes from the multicentre CE trial – On May 24 , two-year outcomes from the multi-center CE Mark trial evaluating the Edwards Cardioband Transcatheter Mitral Valve Reconstruction System in patients with functional mitral regurgitation will be discussed.

– On , two-year outcomes from the multi-center CE Mark trial evaluating the Edwards Cardioband Transcatheter Mitral Valve Reconstruction System in patients with functional mitral regurgitation will be discussed. Transcatheter tricuspid valve repair: Up to six-month results from the multicentre trial – On May 25 , six-month outcomes from the multi-center TRI-REPAIR study evaluating the Edwards Cardioband Tricuspid Valve Reconstruction System in patients with functional tricuspid regurgitation will be discussed. The Cardioband Tricuspid System is the first commercially available transcatheter therapy for the treatment of tricuspid heart valve disease, and received CE Mark in April.

The Edwards CENTERA valve and Edwards Cardioband Tricuspid and Mitral Systems are not available for commercial sale in the U.S.

