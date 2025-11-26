Edwards Henderson Files Civil Suit Alleging Corporate Role in Sexual Assault Case

Additional Victims May Have Suffered Similar Abuse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's filing represents an essential step toward justice for Jane Doe, who alleges she was raped by an individual identified in legal filings as the alleged perpetrator – a foreign national and corporate executive. According to the complaint, the alleged perpetrator fled the United States after the incident, making service of process difficult and preventing him from being named as a defendant in this civil action.

As a result, the lawsuit seeks accountability through American companies that, as alleged in the filings, enabled access, concealed misconduct, and repeatedly placed the alleged perpetrator in positions where he could prey on vulnerable women. Jane Doe's bravery ensures that these corporate structures will face legal scrutiny and public exposure.

We encourage anyone with relevant information regarding the allegations described in the legal filings – particularly current or former employees of Genimous, Eightpoint, Spigot, and affiliated entities – to contact Edwards Henderson The Crime Victim Law Firm in confidence. Your information may help protect future victims and provide critical evidence in this case.

SOURCE Edwards Henderson The Crime Victim Law Firm