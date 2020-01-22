Edwards Kirby: 7 Attorneys Recognized in 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers Magazine

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All seven attorneys from the Raleigh-based law firm of Edwards Kirby have been named to the latest edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers – an achievement which speaks to both their talent as individual attorneys, and the success they've earned as a team.

Super Lawyers magazine distinguishes the top performing legal professionals in each state. Because it relies on a rigorous peer-review selection process, consumers seeking proven representation in a range of practice areas have come to trust the publication as a leader in attorney rating services.

For attorneys, too, the distinction is a significant accomplishment. Selection among the Super Lawyers or Super Lawyers Rising Stars listings speaks volumes about the reputation attorneys have cultivated among their peers, as well as their professional achievements and exemplary ethical conduct.

Raleigh Civil Trial Lawyers Named Among North Carolina's Top Attorneys

Though recognition from Super Lawyers is an impressive distinction for any individual legal practitioner, having an entire legal team named to the Super Lawyers or Super Lawyers List of Rising Stars is a rare and remarkable accomplishment. It's an indication that fellow lawyers, members of the judiciary, and other legal professionals know Edwards Kirby and its work, and hold the firm in high regard.

Edwards Kirby attorneys named to this year's North Carolina Super Lawyers include:

John Edwards : Former U.S. Senator and Edwards Kirby Founding Partner John Edwards is known for a political career spent advocating for civil rights, environmental protections, and progressive social policies. In the courtroom, Edwards has recovered millions in compensation for clients with complex and contested malpractice, birth injury, and civil injury claims. This is the third year he has been named to the North Carolina Super Lawyers list.

Founding Partner David Kirby has been named to North Carolina Super Lawyers every year since 2006, a testament to his well-earned reputation as one of the state's most respected civil trial lawyers. Kirby is known nationally for multi-million dollar verdicts and settlement in complex catastrophic injury, product liability, and malpractice cases, many of which have been featured on national media outlets such as CNN, 20/20, and Dateline NBC.

Bill Bystrynski : Firm Partner Bill Bystrynski has been recognized by Super Lawyers for 15 consecutive years, most recently in medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability law. Bystrynski has handled two cases that went before the U.S. Supreme Court – one of which resulted in securing an $8.2M wrongful death verdict with fellow Partner David Kirby, and another which found North Carolina Medicaid's practice of taking large portions of low-income victims' settlements unconstitutional, setting a precedent for victims nationwide.

Kristen Beightol : Attorney Kristen Beightol earns her first selection to the North Carolina Super Lawyers list, an accomplishment earned by just 5% of all active lawyers in the state. Beightol has secured a number of multi-million dollar recoveries for clients in matters involving medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries, and other complex claims, and has also been named to North Carolina Business Magazine's list for Litigation, and The Best Lawyers in America 2020 for Insurance Litigation.

Cate Edwards: Partner Cate Edwards earns her first Super Lawyers selection among its list of Rising Stars, an accolade reserved for the state's top young attorneys. A passionate advocate for clients, the Harvard Law Alum has dedicated her practice to civil rights cases, whistleblower actions, serious injury claims, and the rights of working-class Americans. She is the Founder and Current President of the nonprofit Elizabeth Edwards Foundation, and has been named among the National Trial Lawyers' Top 40 Under 40.

Winston S. Kirby : A fellow National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 honoree, Winston S. Kirby was named to the 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for his work in the areas of medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability. In addition to representing clients harmed by injustice and civil rights abuses, and his work with the Campbell Innocence Project exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals, Kirby has helped secure millions of dollars for injured victims and families.

Mary Kathryn Kurth – Attorney Mary Kathryn Kurth's selection to the 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, an achievement held by just 2.5% of attorneys in the state, is her first year of recognition by the prestigious publication. A tireless advocate, Kurth has secured notable million and multi-million recoveries for families in cases involving medical malpractice, serious child injury, wrongful death, and premises liability. Kurth has also been named among the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, and is an active member and leader in various community and professional legal associations.

In addition to the firm's seven attorneys being included in this year's edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers, Chuck Lollar, Sr. – who serves Of Counsel to Edwards Kirby – earned his fourth selection to the Virginia Super Lawyers list.

Edwards Kirby, LLP is a nationally renowned Civil Trial Practice that's earned a reputation for helping victims and families prevail in complex and high-profile cases involving negligence, wrongful death, civil rights abuses, and serious injuries. In addition to its numerous accolades, the firm has secured record-setting results, including the largest personal injury verdict, personal injury settlement, and medical malpractice verdict in North Carolina, and the largest workplace violence verdict in the country. To learn more about the firm, visit www.EdwardsKirby.com.

