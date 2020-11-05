Edwards Kirby Selected to 2021 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms"

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Kirby has been selected yet again to U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list. Published annually, "Best Law Firms" shines a spotlight on the nation's most respected legal practices.

As in previous years, Edwards Kirby was recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in several practice areas:

Litigation – Insurance

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Inclusion in "Best Law Firms" is one of the legal industry's most coveted honors. Firms listed in the final publication must have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America - Edwards Kirby had seven - and must be vetted by their peers based on professional references, client testimonials, expertise, and the likelihood of referrals from surveyed attorneys.

Best Lawyers sifts through survey data for nearly 15,000 nominees to generate scores for each law firm. Once scored, firms are ranked into Tiers for recognition in major metro and practice areas.

This year, Edwards Kirby received four Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings – including its latest Tier 1 Insurance Litigation ranking for its work representing businesses across North and South Carolina that have experienced business interruption and large losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by acclaimed litigators John Edwards and David Kirby, Edwards Kirby has obtained record-setting results and millions in verdicts and settlements in a range of complex claims, including those involving serious personal injury, wrongful death, employment law, and civil rights. For more information about the firm, visit www.edwardskirby.com.

