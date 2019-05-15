Edwards Lifesciences' Every Heartbeat Matters Charitable Initiative On Track to Impact 1.5 Million Underserved People By 2020

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, today announced that the Every Heartbeat Matters signature charitable initiative is on schedule to meet its goal of impacting the global burden of heart valve disease. The initiative, which involves the education, screening and treatment of 1.5 million underserved people by 2020, is supported by grants from Edwards Lifesciences Foundation, donations of Edwards heart valve technologies, volunteer support and the dedicated work of 60 non-profit partners.

"Since the Every Heartbeat Matters initiative began five years ago, we have made substantial progress in building a global community that is addressing the burden of heart valve disease for underserved people," said Amanda Fowler, executive director, Edwards Lifesciences Foundation. "This year, we plan to continue growing our giving focused on Every Heartbeat Matters and deepening our partners' impact with the engagement of our talented and dedicated employees around the world."

Originally estimated to reach 1 million underserved people by 2020, the Every Heartbeat Matters community exceeded the goal early, and, in September 2018, raised it to 1.5 million people. By 2020, the company and Edwards Lifesciences Foundation expect to invest approximately $30 million in this initiative.

"The Every Heartbeat Matters initiative brings together passionate and innovative people to share bright ideas and create partnerships to solve critical issues facing underserved populations at risk of heart valve disease," said José Tomás Pérez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic, Washington, D.C. "In the Dominican Republic, where the burden of heart valve disease is especially high, both the financial and non-financial support of Every Heartbeat Matters helps to care for those suffering from this life-threatening condition."

Since Every Heartbeat Matters launched in 2014:

60 non-profit partners joined the initiative

The initiative has reached underserved people in more than 40 countries

Approximately 1.2 million underserved people have been impacted by public health education

More than 24,000 clinicians have received education to elevate care for underserved patients

More than 110,000 underserved people have been screened for heart valve disease with approximately 6 percent of the population diagnosed and referred for charitable care

Most significantly, almost 7,000 underserved people received life-saving heart valve treatment

Request for Proposals

Edwards Lifesciences Foundation is accepting requests for funding from non-profit organizations to partner on programs for its Every Heartbeat Matters initiative or those that strengthen the communities in which Edwards' employees live and work. The foundation's 2019 grant cycle is open May 13 to June 28, and grant applications and other information, including a complete listing of all grants issued, are available at edwards.com/corporategiving . Visit the Edwards Lifesciences YouTube channel to learn more about the impact of global giving and the journey of several patients, who were supported by Edwards employees and received transformative care.

About Edwards Lifesciences and Edwards Lifesciences Foundation

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Driven by a passion to help patients, the company collaborates with the world's leading clinicians and researchers to address unmet healthcare needs, working to improve patient outcomes and enhance lives. For more information, visit www.edwards.com and follow us on Twitter @EdwardsLifesci. In 2004, the company established what is now Edwards Lifesciences Foundation. The foundation focuses on supporting underserved heart valve and critically ill patients, as well as strengthening the communities in which Edwards employees live and work. Since its inception, the foundation has gifted more than $60 million to non-profit organizations. Additional information can be found at Edwards.com/CorporateGiving.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements by Mr. Pérez and Ms. Fowler and expectations regarding the timing and scope of the initiative's impact. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, unanticipated delays or changes to the Every Heartbeat Matters initiatives. These and other additional factors are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These filings, along with important safety information about our products, may be found at www.edwards.com.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, the stylized E logo and Every Heartbeat Matters are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

