Edwards Lifesciences Reports Second Quarter Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights and 2021 Outlook

Sales rebounded and grew 49 percent to $1.4 billion ; underlying 1 sales grew 44 percent

; underlying sales grew 44 percent TAVR sales exceeded expectations and grew 52 percent; underlying sales grew 48 percent

EPS was $0.78 ; adjusted 1 EPS was $0.64

; adjusted EPS was Continued progress on five pivotal trials in TMTT

2021 sales guidance raised to $5.2 to $5.4 billion from $4.9 to $5.3 billion

to from to 2021 adjusted EPS guidance raised to the high end of previous $2.07 to $2.27 range

"We were encouraged by the clear signs of recovery during the second quarter," said Michael A. Mussallem, chairman and CEO. "Vaccine adoption in key regions has contributed to an increased number of patients seeking and, most importantly, receiving treatment. This quarter, we were pleased that more than 30,000 patients were treated globally with SAPIEN valves, an indication that more patients are benefiting from our life-changing technologies than ever before."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $1.4 billion, up 49 percent over the prior year, or 44 percent on an underlying basis. Sales grew 11 percent on an underlying two-year compounded annual basis compared to the strong pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019. All four product groups delivered strong sales growth, led by TAVR. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.78, while adjusted earnings per share were $0.64. The company recorded a reduction in the fair value of its contingent liabilities, a $0.14 benefit that was excluded from adjusted earnings per share.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

For the quarter, the company reported TAVR sales of $902 million, a year-over-year increase of 52 percent on a reported basis, or 48 percent on an underlying basis. Second quarter sales grew 14 percent on an underlying two-year compounded annual basis.

For the full year 2021, the company now anticipates underlying TAVR sales growth of around 20 percent, versus its previous sales growth expectation of 15 to 20 percent.

The company continues to expect the global TAVR opportunity to exceed $7 billion by 2024, up from more than $5 billion today. Beyond 2024, bolstered by two pivotal trials currently being enrolled, the company believes the impact of treating this deadly disease before symptoms, and before the disease becomes severe, has the potential to transform the lives of even more patients.

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT)

Edwards progressed during the quarter in the enrollment of five pivotal trials across the company's differentiated portfolio of technologies to support patients suffering from mitral and tricuspid regurgitation. The company continues to build a body of compelling clinical evidence reinforced by data presented at recent medical meetings.

Second quarter TMTT sales were $22 million, driven by continued adoption of PASCAL as the company activated more centers across Europe.

Edwards continues to estimate the global TMTT opportunity will triple to approximately $3 billion by 2025 and remains committed to transforming the treatment of patients with mitral and tricuspid valve disease around the world.

Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care

Surgical Structural Heart sales for the quarter were $237 million, up 48 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020, or 42 percent on an underlying basis. The growth was driven by increased adoption of the company's premium RESILIA technologies around the world and rebounding surgical aortic treatment rates in the U.S.

Critical Care sales were $215 million for the quarter, representing an increase of 31 percent versus the second quarter of 2020, or 27 percent on an underlying basis. Sales growth reflected balanced contributions from all product lines, led by HemoSphere platform sales in the U.S., as hospital capital spending continues to show signs of recovery.

Additional Financial Results

For the quarter, the adjusted gross profit margin was 75.9 percent, compared to 74.4 percent in the same period last year, when the company experienced lower sales and substantial costs responding to COVID. This increase was also driven by a more profitable product mix, partially offset by a negative impact from foreign exchange.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter were $374 million, or 27.2 percent of sales, compared to $275 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by personnel-related costs, increased commercial activities compared to the COVID-impacted prior year, and the strengthening of non-U.S. currencies, primarily the Euro.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter grew 24 percent to $225 million, or 16.4 percent of sales, compared to $182 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily the result of continued investments in transcatheter innovations, including increased clinical trial activity.

Free cash flow for the second quarter was $457 million, defined as cash flow from operating activities of $526 million, less capital spending of $69 million.

Cash and investments totaled $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2021. Total debt was $595 million. The company repurchased 1.3 million shares for $112 million during the second quarter.

Outlook

Overall, the company now expects full year 2021 sales of $5.2 to $5.4 billion versus previous guidance of $4.9 to $5.3 billion. The company is raising full year 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance to the high end of the previous $2.07 to $2.27 range.

For the third quarter of 2021, the company projects sales to be between $1.29 and $1.37 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.50 to $0.56.

"We are pleased with our performance in the first half of 2021. To serve the many patients suffering from structural heart disease, we never stopped investing in our people, our innovative technologies, and our new growth capacity," said Mussallem. "As patients and clinicians increasingly recognize the significant benefits of our less-invasive therapies, supported by the growing body of compelling evidence, we remain optimistic about the long-term growth opportunity."

About Edwards Lifesciences

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, the stylized E logo, Edwards SAPIEN, CLASP, HemoSphere, PASCAL, PASCAL Precision, and SAPIEN are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This statement is made on behalf of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and its subsidiaries.

















[1] "Adjusted" amounts are non-GAAP items. "Underlying" growth rates in this press release excludes foreign exchange fluctuations and includes the prior year sales results of a business acquired as if the acquisition had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP item computed on a diluted basis and in this press release also excludes intellectual property litigation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities arising from acquisitions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and reconciliation tables below.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 1,376.0



$ 925.0



$ 2,592.6



$ 2,053.7

Cost of sales 334.3



238.2



627.7



503.3

















Gross profit 1,041.7



686.8



1,964.9



1,550.4

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses 374.5



274.9



705.3



582.7

Research and development expenses 225.3



182.1



432.3



369.5

Intellectual property litigation expenses, net 2.4



379.9



8.8



392.4

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (102.6)



19.6



(107.1)



17.4

















Operating income (loss) 542.1



(169.7)



925.6



188.4

















Interest expense (income), net 1.0



(1.8)



0.7



(6.3)

Other (income) expense, net (4.4)



0.3



(9.9)



(1.6)

















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 545.5



(168.2)



934.8



196.3

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 56.0



(46.3)



107.1



7.6

















Net income (loss) $ 489.5



$ (121.9)



$ 827.7



$ 188.7

















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.79



$ (0.20)



$ 1.33



$ 0.30

Diluted $ 0.78



$ (0.20)



$ 1.31



$ 0.30

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 622.3



620.3



622.7



622.5

Diluted 629.9



620.3



630.6



627.7

















Operating statistics













As a percentage of net sales:













Gross profit 75.7 %

74.2 %

75.8 %

75.5 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 27.2 %

29.7 %

27.2 %

28.4 % Research and development expenses 16.4 %

19.7 %

16.7 %

18.0 % Operating income (loss) 39.4 %

(18.3) %

35.7 %

9.2 % Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 39.6 %

(18.2) %

36.1 %

9.6 % Net income (loss) 35.6 %

(13.2) %

31.9 %

9.2 %















Effective tax rate 10.3 %

27.5 %

11.5 %

3.9 %

















Note: Numbers may not calculate due to rounding.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Unaudited Balance Sheets (in millions)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,312.8



$ 1,183.2

Short-term investments 248.4



219.4

Accounts receivable, net 640.5



514.6

Other receivables 59.8



88.2

Inventories 759.5



802.3

Prepaid expenses 68.6



75.1

Other current assets 233.3



208.2

Total current assets 3,322.9



3,091.0









Long-term investments 1,014.2



801.6

Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,445.8



1,395.2

Operating lease right-of-use assets 84.6



94.2

Goodwill 1,171.8



1,173.2

Other intangible assets, net 327.0



331.4

Deferred income taxes 190.5



230.9

Other assets 105.3



119.6









Total assets $ 7,662.1



$ 7,237.1









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 861.1



$ 866.7

Operating lease liabilities 25.1



27.2

Total current liabilities 886.2



893.9









Long-term debt 595.4



595.0

Contingent consideration liabilities 79.0



186.1

Taxes payable 190.2



215.3

Operating lease liabilities 63.7



72.7

Uncertain tax positions 234.2



214.4

Litigation settlement accrual 211.7



233.0

Other liabilities 268.4



252.4









Stockholders' equity





Common stock 640.1



636.4

Additional paid-in capital 1,578.7



1,438.1

Retained earnings 5,392.7



4,565.0

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (159.6)



(161.1)

Treasury stock, at cost (2,318.6)



(1,904.1)

Total stockholders' equity 5,133.3



4,574.3









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,662.1



$ 7,237.1



EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses non-GAAP historical financial measures. Management makes adjustments to the GAAP measures for items (both charges and gains) that (a) do not reflect the core operational activities of the Company, (b) are commonly adjusted within the Company's industry to enhance comparability of the Company's financial results with those of its peer group, or (c) are inconsistent in amount or frequency between periods (albeit such items are monitored and controlled with equal diligence relative to core operations). The Company uses the term "underlying" when referring to non-GAAP sales and sales growth information, which excludes currency exchange rate fluctuations and includes the impact of acquisitions. The Company uses the term "adjusted" to also exclude intellectual property litigation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities arising from acquisitions.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results, and evaluating current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations by investors that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and facilitate comparability to historical periods.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP historical financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates impact the comparative results and sales growth rates of the Company's underlying business. Management believes that excluding the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations from its sales growth provides investors a more useful comparison to historical financial results. The impact of the fluctuations has been detailed in the "Reconciliation of Sales by Product Group and Region."

Guidance for sales and sales growth rates is provided on an "underlying basis," and projections for diluted earnings per share, net income and growth, gross profit margin, taxes, and free cash flow are also provided on a non-GAAP basis, as adjusted, for the items identified above due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting such items without unreasonable efforts. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance to comparable GAAP measures due to the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of special charges or gains, and management's inability to forecast charges associated with future transactions and initiatives.

Management considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure which provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by business operations, after deducting payments for capital expenditures, which can then be used for strategic opportunities or other business purposes including, among others, investing in the Company's business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet, and repurchasing stock.

The items described below are adjustments to the GAAP financial results in the reconciliations that follow:

Intellectual Property Litigation Expenses, net - The Company incurred net intellectual property litigation expenses of $6.4 million and $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.4 million and $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Liabilities - The Company recorded income of $4.5 million and $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and income of $102.6 million and expense of $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to changes in the fair value of its contingent consideration liabilities arising from acquisitions.

Amortization of Intangible Assets - The Company recorded amortization expense related to developed technology and patents in the amount of $1.1 million and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $3.3 million and $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Litigation Settlement - In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $367.9 million charge to settle certain patent litigation related to transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair products.

Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes - The income tax impact of the expenses and gains discussed above is based upon the items' forecasted effect upon the Company's full year effective tax rate.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (in millions, except per share and percentage data)







Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Net Sales

Gross

Profit

Margin

Operating

Income

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 1,376.0



75.7 %

$ 542.1



$ 489.5



$ 0.78



10.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (A) (B)























Intellectual property litigation expenses, net

—



—



2.4



1.7



—



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities

—



—



(102.6)



(94.0)



(0.14)



0.5

Amortization of intangible assets

—



0.2



3.3



3.0



—



—

Adjusted

$ 1,376.0



75.9 %

$ 445.2



$ 400.2



$ 0.64



10.8 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Net Sales

Gross

Profit

Margin

Operating

(Loss)

Income

Net (Loss)

Income

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 925.0



74.2 %

$ (169.7)



$ (121.9)



$ (0.20)



27.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (A) (B)























Litigation settlement

—



—



367.9



306.9



0.49



(22.9)

Intellectual property litigation expenses, net

—



—



12.0



9.2



0.02



0.4

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities

—



—



19.6



18.2



0.03



3.1

Amortization of intangible assets

—



0.2



1.3



1.1



—



0.1

Adjusted

$ 925.0



74.4 %

$ 231.1



$ 213.5



$ 0.34



8.2 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Net Sales

Gross

Profit

Margin

Operating

Income

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 2,592.6



75.8 %

$ 925.6



$ 827.7



$ 1.31



11.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (A)























Intellectual property litigation expenses, net

—



—



8.8



7.0



0.01



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities

—



—



(107.1)



(98.1)



(0.16)



0.4

Amortization of intangible assets

—



0.2



4.4



4.0



0.01



—

Adjusted

$ 2,592.6



76.0 %

$ 831.7



$ 740.6



$ 1.17



11.9 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



Net Sales

Gross

Profit

Margin

Operating

Income

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 2,053.7



75.5 %

$ 188.4



$ 188.7



$ 0.30



3.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (A) (B)























Litigation settlement

—



—



367.9



306.9



0.49



6.7

Intellectual property litigation expenses, net

—



—



24.5



19.5



0.03



1.5

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities

—



—



17.4



16.2



0.02



0.2

Amortization of intangible assets

—



0.1



3.0



2.6



—



—

Adjusted

$ 2,053.7



75.6 %

$ 601.2



$ 533.9



$ 0.84



12.3 %



















(A) See description of non-GAAP adjustments under "Non-GAAP Financial Information."



(B) The tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based upon the impact of the relevant tax jurisdictions' statutory tax rates on the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate, or discrete rate in the quarter, as applicable. The impact on the effective tax rate is reflected on each individual non-GAAP adjustment line item.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES TO ADJUSTED DILUTED

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 620.3

Dilutive effect of stock plans 9.2

Adjusted Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding (A) 629.5



















(A) GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding excludes shares associated with the Edwards' stock plans during the three months ended June 30, 2020 as the impact is anti-dilutive since Edwards reported a net loss during that period. After reflecting the non-GAAP adjustments above, these shares become dilutive.

RECONCILIATION OF SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP AND REGION





















2020 Adjusted



Sales by Product Group (QTD)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

Change

GAAP

Growth

Rate*

FX

Impact

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Sales

Underlying

Growth

Rate * Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

$ 901.5



$ 594.3



$ 307.2



51.7 %

$ 16.7



$ 611.0



47.5 % Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies

22.1



6.1



16.0



259.3 %

0.6



6.7



231.2 % Surgical Structural Heart

237.4



160.9



76.5



47.5 %

6.3



167.2



42.0 % Critical Care

215.0



163.7



51.3



31.3 %

5.1



168.8



27.2 % Total

$ 1,376.0



$ 925.0



$ 451.0



48.7 %

$ 28.7



$ 953.7



44.2 %





















2020 Adjusted



Sales by Product Group (YTD)

YTD 2Q

2021

YTD 2Q

2020

Change

GAAP

Growth

Rate*

FX

Impact

YTD 2Q

2020

Adjusted

Sales

Underlying

Growth

Rate * Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

$ 1,693.2



$ 1,336.5



$ 356.7



26.7 %

$ 34.7



$ 1,371.2



23.5 % Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies

38.4



16.6



21.8



131.8 %

1.3



17.9



115.0 % Surgical Structural Heart

450.4



354.3



96.1



27.1 %

12.7



367.0



22.8 % Critical Care

410.6



346.3



64.3



18.6 %

10.1



356.4



15.2 % Total

$ 2,592.6



$ 2,053.7



$ 538.9



26.2 %

$ 58.8



$ 2,112.5



22.7 %





















2020 Adjusted



Sales by Region (QTD)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

Change

GAAP

Growth

Rate*

FX

Impact

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Sales

Underlying

Growth

Rate * United States

$ 795.7



$ 516.2



$ 279.5



54.1 %

$ —



$ 516.2



54.1 % Europe

309.8



204.7



105.1



51.1 %

21.9



226.6



36.2 % Japan

131.8



106.8



25.0



23.4 %

(1.5)



105.3



24.3 % Rest of World

138.7



97.3



41.4



42.8 %

8.3



105.6



30.4 % International

580.3



408.8



171.5



41.9 %

28.7



437.5



31.8 % Total

$ 1,376.0



$ 925.0



$ 451.0



48.7 %

$ 28.7



$ 953.7



44.2 %





















2020 Adjusted



Sales by Region (YTD)

YTD 2Q

2021

YTD 2Q

2020

Change

GAAP

Growth

Rate*

FX

Impact

YTD 2Q

2020

Adjusted

Sales

Underlying

Growth

Rate * United States

$ 1,470.4



$ 1,183.6



$ 286.8



24.2 %

$ —



$ 1,183.6



24.2 % Europe

589.8



454.0



135.8



29.9 %

44.1



498.1



18.2 % Japan

264.1



216.8



47.3



21.8 %

2.6



219.4



20.2 % Rest of World

268.3



199.3



69.0



34.7 %

12.1



211.4



26.7 % International

1,122.2



870.1



252.1



29.0 %

58.8



928.9



20.7 % Total

$ 2,592.6



$ 2,053.7



$ 538.9



26.2 %

$ 58.8



$ 2,112.5



22.7 %





















2019 Adjusted



Sales by Product Group (QTD)

2Q 2021

2Q 2019

Change

GAAP

2-Year

CAGR*

CASMED

Acquisition

FX

Impact

2Q 2019

Adjusted

Sales

Underlying

2-Year

CAGR* Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

$ 901.5



$ 677.7



$ 223.8



15.3 %

$ —



$ 12.3



$ 690.0



14.3 % Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies

22.1



7.0



15.1



78.6 %

—



0.3



7.3



73.4 % Surgical Structural Heart

237.4



217.8



19.6



4.4 %

—



5.7



223.5



3.1 % Critical Care

215.0



184.4



30.6



8.0 %

1.2



2.7



188.3



6.9 % Total

$ 1,376.0



$ 1,086.9



$ 289.1



12.5 %

$ 1.2



$ 21.0



$ 1,109.1



11.4 %





















2019 Adjusted



Sales by Product Group (YTD)

YTD 2Q

2021

YTD 2Q

2019

Change

GAAP

2-Year

CAGR*

CASMED

Acquisition

FX

Impact

YTD 2Q

2019

Adjusted

Sales

Underlying

2-Year

CAGR* Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

$ 1,693.2



$ 1,275.4



$ 417.8



15.2 %

$ —



$ 21.9



$ 1,297.3



14.2 % Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies

38.4



11.3



27.1



85.0 %

—



0.5



11.8



80.3 % Surgical Structural Heart

450.4



432.5



17.9



2.0 %

—



10.5



443.0



0.9 % Critical Care

410.6



360.7



49.9



6.7 %

7.5



6.0



374.2



4.8 % Total

$ 2,592.6



$ 2,079.9



$ 512.7



11.6 %

$ 7.5



$ 38.9



$ 2,126.3



10.4 %





















2019 Adjusted



Sales by Region (QTD)

2Q 2021

2Q 2019

Change

GAAP

2-Year

CAGR*

CASMED

Acquisition

FX

Impact

2Q 2019

Adjusted

Sales

Underlying

2-Year

CAGR* United States

$ 795.7



$ 624.9



$ 170.8



12.8 %

$ 1.1



$ —



$ 626.0



12.7 % Europe

309.8



241.7



68.1



13.2 %

0.1



17.4



259.2



9.2 % Japan

131.8



113.1



18.7



8.0 %

—



0.8



113.9



7.2 % Rest of World

138.7



107.2



31.5



13.7 %

—



2.8



110.0



12.3 % International

580.3



462.0



118.3



12.1 %

0.1



21.0



483.1



9.4 % Total

$ 1,376.0



$ 1,086.9



$ 289.1



12.5 %

$ 1.2



$ 21.0



$ 1,109.1



11.4 %





















2019 Adjusted



Sales by Region (YTD)

YTD 2Q

2021

YTD 2Q

2019

Change

GAAP

2-Year

CAGR*

CASMED

Acquisition

FX

Impact

YTD 2Q

2019

Adjusted

Sales

Underlying

2-Year

CAGR* United States

$ 1,470.4



$ 1,187.7



$ 282.7



11.3 %

$ 6.7



$ —



$ 1,194.4



11.0 % Europe

589.8



476.4



113.4



11.3 %

0.4



30.8



507.6



7.7 % Japan

264.1



211.5



52.6



11.7 %

0.2



5.4



217.1



10.1 % Rest of World

268.3



204.3



64.0



14.6 %

0.2



2.7



207.2



13.8 % International

1,122.2



892.2



230.0



12.1 %

0.8



38.9



931.9



9.7 % Total

$ 2,592.6



$ 2,079.9



$ 512.7



11.6 %

$ 7.5



$ 38.9



$ 2,126.3



10.4 %

















* Numbers may not calculate due to rounding.

