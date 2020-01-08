Edwards Lifesciences To Present At The 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Michael A. Mussallem, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 11:00 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available later that day on the Edwards investor relations website.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Driven by a passion to help patients, the company collaborates with the world's leading clinicians and researchers to address unmet healthcare needs, working to improve patient outcomes and enhance lives. For more information, visit www.Edwards.com and follow us on Twitter @EdwardsLifesci

