EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it will participate at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Michael A. Mussallem, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present virtually at 11:15 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available later that day on the Edwards' investor relations website.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation