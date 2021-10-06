Edwards-Pitman Environmental Joins Braun Intertec

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a premier geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm, is pleased to announce it has acquired Edwards-Pitman Environmental, a Georgia-based environmental compliance consulting firm. Edwards-Pitman Environmental brings a team of experienced environmental consultants known for their expertise in compliance and permitting on transportation, governmental and infrastructure projects in the Southeastern region of the United States.

"I am thrilled we are adding talented environmental managers, archaeologists, planners, ecologists, biologists, engineers, and historians who specialize in transportation projects to our team of employee-owners," says Jon Carlson, CEO of Braun Intertec. "The service offerings of Edwards-Pitman Environmental are strategically aligned with our company's vision as we expand our technical capabilities and geographic footprint. We are eager to support their continued trajectory of growth and client excellence."

Braun Intertec clients will benefit from Edwards-Pitman Environmental's industry-leading expertise and experience with transportation and infrastructure projects. The acquisition of this company will expand Braun Intertec environmental compliance and permitting capabilities, adding new and expanded services including: NEPA compliance; ecological; air quality; geographic information systems (GIS) technology; and cultural resources, such as archaeology, historic architecture and community engagement.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our team to join a highly respected, employee-owned company with similar values for building long-term client relationships and high-quality work. Together, we can offer a variety of services to meet the needs of our clients in the Southeast and nationally," notes Linda Edwards, President and CEO of Edwards-Pitman Environmental.

The deal, effective September 30, 2021, added more than 86 team members skilled in environmental compliance consulting to Braun Intertec. Founded in 1994, Edwards-Pitman Environmental has extensive project experience across the Southeastern region of the United States and will operate independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Braun Intertec. Edwards-Pitman Environmental has offices in: Atlanta, Georgia; Columbia, South Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida.

To learn about Braun Intertec, visit www.braunintertec.com. For more information about Edwards-Pitman Environmental visit www.edwards-pitman.com.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

