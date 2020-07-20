Edwards Realty Company Announces New Pop Local Program, Offering Up To Three-Months Free Rent At Burr Ridge Village Center

ERC is kicking off the program at the Burr Ridge Village Center (701 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, IL) by offering selected participants free space beginning in October 2020 for up to three months and for three different uses – retail, event and community. Through Pop Local, participants will gain unprecedented access and support to reach local residents in Burr Ridge and surrounding areas.

ERC has designated retail space available that will be free to a selected participant beginning October 1 for up to three months, through the holiday season, as well as provide resources to build out their space and marketing support to draw attention to their business. In addition, ERC will provide other event and community groups the opportunity to use additional available space during that concurrent three months.

"While we have all seen the impact of COVID-19 across a variety of industries, we feel uniquely positioned to support our local community by giving small business owners, entrepreneurs and community groups access to our lifestyle center," said Ramzi Hassan, President of ERC. "We have seen firsthand the changes in retail and we have taken the time to thoughtfully and creatively adapt to the new environment, realizing that now is the time to take a different approach to the available space at our centers. We are looking forward to using our industry expertise and resources to shine a light on different organizations that otherwise would not have this access, as well as provide our community with experiences and services that suit their needs and interests."

The overall program goal is to offer small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to test out their products and/or service in a traditional brick and mortar space where real-time feedback can be gained from consumers. In addition to retail space, ERC's Pop Local program gives back to the community by offering a place for local non-profit and charitable groups to provide residents access to their service offerings through different outreach efforts and events.

Local small business owners and entrepreneurs that are interested can apply through an online application form at ShopPopLocal.com from July 13 – August 10. Submissions will be narrowed down to five finalists and selected participants will be evaluated by a panel of judges based on specific criteria outlined by ERC. Finalists will be contacted in August for in-person interviews, with the official program participants notified by late August.

ERC will expand the Pop Local programming to their other lifestyle centers throughout the Midwest.

For more details on the Pop Local program, and to apply, please visit ShopPopLocal.com.

About Edwards Realty Company

Edwards Realty Company is a leading real estate investment, development and management firm with three decades of experience investing in communities. Over the past 30 years, Edwards Realty Company has developed a diverse portfolio of mixed-use properties across the Midwest. Their open-air centers are "Centers of Attention" in their respective neighborhoods and represent an innovative convergence of community, compassion, commitment and commerce as evidenced by the tenant mix and vibrant events and activities such as Pop Local. Edwards Realty Company invests, develops and manages its properties strategically to ensure they become part of the fabric of the communities in which they are located.

