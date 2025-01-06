EdWeek Top School Jobs Selects CareerEco as New Career Fair Events Provider

DOVER, Del., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerEco, a leading virtual event platform specializing in connecting organizations with talent, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with EdWeek Top School Jobs to host their upcoming virtual career fairs. This collaboration aims to empower K-12 leaders and teachers to discover and secure meaningful opportunities in the education sector.

As the trusted career resource for educators and school districts nationwide, EdWeek Top School Jobs has continually sought innovative ways to connect top talent with leading employers. By partnering with CareerEco, they are taking a bold step to enhance the experience for job seekers and recruiters alike through cutting-edge technology and seamless virtual engagement.

"CareerEco's proven track record and innovative platform make them a strong partner for our virtual career fairs," said EdWeek Events Manager Emma Prillaman. "We're pleased to offer school districts and other employers an engaging and efficient way to connect with teachers and K-12 job seekers in this increasingly virtual world."

CareerEco's platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools, including real-time chat, video conferencing, and advanced matchmaking capabilities, ensuring participants have meaningful and productive interactions. These features will empower job seekers to explore a variety of opportunities while enabling employers to efficiently identify the best candidates for their needs.

"Partnering with EdWeek Top School Jobs is a tremendous honor," said Chris Guzek, General Manager at CareerEco. "We're committed to delivering exceptional virtual career fair experiences that connect passionate educators with organizations that value their talents and dedication."

The first EdWeek Top School Jobs career fair hosted on the CareerEco platform is scheduled for January 23, 2025, and registration is now open for participants. Employers and job seekers can look forward to an intuitive, interactive, and impactful event that fosters connections and drives success. School district recruiters and other employers interested in participating should contact Dave DePasquale at [email protected] .

For more information about the partnership or to register for upcoming events, please visit https://careerfair.topschooljobs.org/ .

About CareerEco

CareerEco is a pioneering virtual event platform connecting professionals with organizations through dynamic and user-friendly online events. With a focus on delivering innovative solutions, CareerEco has successfully facilitated thousands of events across various industries, empowering organizations and individuals to achieve their goals.

About EdWeek Top School Jobs

EdWeek Top School Jobs offers you a dynamic marketplace of high-quality educators, administrators, and other education professionals drawing viewers from Education Week and edweek.org 's highly respected news and information channels.

