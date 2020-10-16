Edwin Antonio Launches His Debut in Music With an Album Along With His Book "Runway Dreams"

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion photographer and artist, Edwin Antonio will release a music album inspired by his book "Runway Dreams" with reporter and stylist, Leaf Greener. The album will be released with three singles called "Miss Wintour," "Dance with me" and "Pretty Muse." These singles will be released in the three weeks before the release, October 16, 23 and 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM New York and London time. With these songs the artist wishes to describe dreams within the fashion industry with stories inspired by his vision of inspiring people who work in the fashion industry such as Anna Wintour. He also makes reference to his own experiences and story with "Dance with me" and "Pretty Muse."

Miss Wintour, Single Cover Edwin Antonio, Photographed by Cristal Hernandez

The album will be released on November 6, 2020 - 12:00 AM New York and London time on all digital platforms and the CD and Vinyl version can be pre-ordered on Edwin's official page and iTunes, which will have sixteen (16) singles inspired by his book and his art. It will have five (5) songs which for the artist are very special since based on his work he says that "brings the past to the present" and with these songs he does the same, bringing very famous compositions such as those of Giacomo Puccini, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven, Giuseppe Verdi and Händel Messiah to their music which will be Electronic Dance / House music genre. On the singles covers the artist collaborates with the illustrator previously commissioned by Beyoncé, Ruben Baghdasaryan and Puerto Rican singers Natalia Lugo and Kedward Avilés. For the cover of the album and the book the artist use pieces by the American fashion designer Michael Kors, where the Immaculate Virgin is dressed in a Michael Kors Collection, Fall 2019 dress and Venus with one from the Fall 2020 collection.

Edwin Antonio is an artist, fashion photographer, musician and producer originally from Puerto Rico. Known for his photographic work consisting of fashion editorials with classic paintings, with his talents has become one of the most important artists in the fashion industry, demonstrating his passion and love for art. His work has been seen in Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar and many others magazines. In 2020, Edwin launches his first book and musical album called "Runway Dreams."

Listen the song "Miss Wintour": lnk.to/MissWintour

