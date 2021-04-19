Edwin R. Loder Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwin R. Loder Ph.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his professional excellence in the Science and Engineering industries and his outstanding leadership as President of ERL & Associates.

A full retiree, Mr. Edwin R. Loder, has garnered over three decades of professional excellence in science and engineering. He is currently flourishing as the president at ERL & Associates, where he utilizes his experience and expertise to best lead the company. As a testament to his professional success, he has been featured in various science and engineering publications and currently holds six patents.



Prior to his scientific endeavors, Mr. Loder proudly served with the United States Navy from 1942 until 1952. He later graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Shortly thereafter, he went on to attend the Massachusetts Institutes of Technology, where he was honored as a General Electric Research Fellow in 1954 and obtained a Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1955.



A well-seasoned professional, Dr. Loder's career began as a senior chemist at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, New York. In the following years, he worked with Maumee Chemical as a research director, GAF as a laboratory manager, and DuBois Chemical Co., where he was the executive vice president from 1966 until 1985.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Mr. Loder maintains active memberships with the American Society of Quality Control, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Chemical Society. With a commitment to excellence, he is a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists.

