Edwin Sarmiento to Discuss High Availability (HA) Options for Microsoft SQL Server on Linux

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it has teamed with Microsoft SQL Server MCM / Data Platform MVP Edwin Sarmiento to present a live webinar entitled, "High Availability Options for Microsoft SQL Server on Linux."

When:

Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Pacific Time (2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET)

Why Attend:

2020 kicked-off with a rather ambitious New Year's resolution for many SQL Server DBAs: implement high availability (HA) for Microsoft SQL Server on Linux. Unfortunately, it's not even February, and many have already thrown in the towel. This is because with no Windows Server Failover Clustering on Linux, they're forced to turn to 3rd party solutions for HA clustering to do fault detection and failover automation of instances and Availability Groups. And, navigating those solutions alone can be a real challenge.

In this live webinar, Microsoft SQL Server MCM / Data Platform MVP, Edwin Sarmiento, together with DH2i's Connor Cox, will help make sense of two of the clustering options available for SQL Server on Linux—Pacemaker and DxEnterprise—including how each are configured and managed. The discussion will even dig in to how to get Linux clusters set up across multiple sites and/or clouds.

About Edwin Sarmiento:

Edwin Sarmiento is the Managing Director of 15C, a consulting and training company that specializes in designing, implementing and supporting SQL Server infrastructures. He is a 12-year former Microsoft Data Platform MVP and Microsoft Certified Master specializing in high availability (HA), disaster recovery (DR) and system infrastructures running on the Microsoft server technology stack.

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/edwin-sarmiento-presents-high-availability-options-for-sql-server-on-linux/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

