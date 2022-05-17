edX and University of Maryland Launch New Online Product Management Master's Degree

Product management – named a top 10 'Best Job in America for 2022' by Glassdoor – is a growing in-demand profession, with 24 percent annual growth in job openings and high earning potential . Following the success of its Product Management Professional Certificate program on edX, which has enrolled over 60,000 learners since it started in May 2020, UMD decided to develop and launch this competitively priced degree program with edX.

"The data was clear: with a lack of graduate degree offerings, many current and former UMD students are taking an apprenticeship approach to a career in product management. They major in marketing, business, or engineering, and kick off their careers from there," said James V. Green, Director of the MPS in Product Management at the University of Maryland. "That, coupled with the unexpectedly high interest we saw from learners in our Professional Certificate program on edX, made it clear that we can and should be serving many adult learners and companies that are demanding skills and training in this important business area."

The online MPS in Product Management from UMD will combine a fully online learning experience with award-winning faculty and connections with the UMD community. Flexibly designed for working professionals, with no face-to-face requirements, the program offers high-quality, interactive collaboration with classmates worldwide.

"I'm delighted to expand our partnership with the University of Maryland with this degree program, informed by the success of their Product Management Professional Certificate program on edX," said Anant Agarwal, edX Founder and 2U Chief Open Education Officer. "Not only was the development of the degree program truly market-led, it is also being delivered at a price point that will make the in-demand product management career path more accessible for students worldwide."

The A. James Clark School of Engineering will offer the MPS in Product Management starting in August 2022. The program is now accepting applications, with a deadline of July 29, 2022.

You can learn more at: https://www.edx.org/masters/online-masters-in-product-management-umd .

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 44 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org.

About University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students, 10,000 faculty and staff, and 300 academic programs. As one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, six Pulitzer Prize winners and 58 members of the national academies. The institution has a $2.3 billion operating budget and secures more than $1.3 billion annually in research funding together with the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.

