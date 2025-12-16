EDX Markets and Canton Network Partner to Advance Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDX Markets, a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced a strategic partnership with the Canton Network, the public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance. Both EDX and the Canton Network are backed and leveraged by leading blue-chip institutions in traditional finance.

EDX Markets will list Canton Coin on its spot exchange for its clients to trade and settle, as well as support settlement in stablecoins on the Canton Network, enabling institutions to trade with greater speed and capital efficiency while providing the regulatory safeguards and operational oversight they expect. EDX will also operate as a validator on Canton, further strengthening the network's security and governance as it continues to scale adoption across global financial markets.

"Partnering with the Canton Network is a natural extension of our commitment to deliver high-performance, institution-ready infrastructure to the digital asset marketplace," said David Olsson, Chief Commercial Officer for EDX Markets. "By supporting stablecoin settlement on Canton and participating directly in network validation, we're advancing our mission to provide secure, compliant and efficient solutions that meet the needs of institutional investors."

The partnership underscores the shared mission of EDX Markets and Canton to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets. Together, the firms provide market participants with industry-leading infrastructure to securely engage with tokenized assets, modernize legacy workflows and unlock new trading opportunities.

"We're delighted to welcome EDX Markets as both a validator and a strategic partner," said Melvis Langyintuo, Head of Canton Foundation. "EDX shares our commitment to meeting institutional requirements for privacy, security, compliance and scalability. Their involvement will help accelerate the development of new capabilities for institutions building on Canton."

EDX and Canton will continue to collaborate on new initiatives to advance the institutional adoption of digital assets, with additional integrations and joint programs anticipated in the coming months.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com .

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance—uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, enabling finance to flow as it should. Learn more at: canton.network .

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it.

