EDX Markets Announces Partnership with StoneX Digital to Strengthen Institutional Digital Asset Capabilities

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDX Markets, a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced a strategic partnership with StoneX Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX"), to enhance institutional access to digital asset markets through EDX's trading infrastructure.

StoneX Digital has onboarded to EDX Markets to support the continued expansion of its digital asset offering. Through the partnership, StoneX Digital will leverage EDX's trading venue and central clearinghouse model to deliver enhanced market structure, operational efficiencies and access to robust liquidity for its clients.

"StoneX is a highly respected global financial services firm with deep relationships across traditional markets, and their onboarding to EDX underscores the growing demand for institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure," said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets. "We're proud to support their expansion through our venue that is purpose-built for sophisticated market participants."

EDX Markets separates trading from custody, reducing counterparty risk and enabling capital-efficient trading. By integrating with EDX, StoneX Digital enhances its ability to offer clients a streamlined and scalable pathway to access digital asset markets.

"We're pleased to partner with EDX Markets as we continue to expand our digital asset capabilities," said Eric Rose, Global Head of StoneX Digital. "EDX's differentiated market structure and focus on operational efficiency align with our commitment to providing secure, transparent and high-performance access to our clients."

As interest in digital assets continues to grow, the collaboration between EDX Markets and StoneX advances market integrity, improves capital efficiency and provides a robust, trusted framework for institutional participation.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com.

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it.

About StoneX

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Disclaimer: StoneX Digital LLC ("SXD") is a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. and is dedicated to providing institutional clients with access to multiple products and services for digital assets. SXD is not a registered broker-dealer or futures commission merchant subject to federal securities or commodity regulations and does not solicit securities or futures. StoneX Digital LLC and EDX Markets are separate and unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for one another's policies, services, or opinions.

Media Contact:

EDX Markets

Forefront Communications

[email protected]

StoneX

Marion Rannard

[email protected]

SOURCE EDX Markets