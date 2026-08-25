EDX Markets Integrates Figure's YLDS as Collateral and Treasury Asset

Integration allows clients to use YLDS as institutional collateral while EDX adopts YLDS as a treasury holding, expanding capital efficiency across its trading and clearing ecosystem.

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDX Markets, a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced the integration of YLDS, the first SEC-registered, yield-bearing digital security issued by Figure Certificate Company ("FCC"), a subsidiary of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) (OPEN: FGRS), into its ecosystem.

The integration enhances capital efficiency across the EDX ecosystem while reinforcing the firm's commitment to regulated, high-performance digital asset infrastructure. YLDS can be used as a collateral asset, providing institutions with greater flexibility to manage capital while benefiting from a regulated, yield-bearing security. EDX will also adopt YLDS as a treasury asset on its balance sheet, underscoring its confidence in the product and its long-term role across the digital asset markets.

"Firms are looking for solutions that improve capital efficiency without compromising the regulatory standards, liquidity and operational resilience they expect," said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets. "YLDS brings these attributes together in a regulated, yield-bearing asset that remains transferable and available around the clock. Integrating YLDS into our ecosystem is another step in expanding the secure infrastructure that supports institutional adoption of digital assets."

The launch reflects EDX and Figure's shared commitment to advancing market infrastructure that enables institutions to benefit from the speed, accessibility and efficiency of digital assets.

"Exchange collateral was one of the first use cases we pointed to when we launched YLDS," said Mike Cagney, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Figure. "EDX integrating YLDS as collateral and a treasury asset is that thesis playing out in practice. Institutions shouldn't have to choose between yield, liquidity and regulatory certainty, and with YLDS they don't. We see this as another step in the broader migration of traditional finance onto blockchain, and we're excited to build that infrastructure alongside EDX ."

As leading firms increasingly participate in crypto markets, EDX and Figure will continue exploring opportunities to expand access to regulated digital assets and develop the necessary supporting infrastructure.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com.

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it.

About Figure & YLDS

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) is a blockchain-native financial technology company founded in 2018 that leverages the Provenance Blockchain to streamline lending, capital markets, and asset tokenization. The company's subsidiaries include the largest non-bank HELOC lender in the United States, having processed over $23B+ in loans on-chain, and is recognized as the market leader in bringing real-world private credit assets onto the blockchain to enhance efficiency.

YLDS are unsecured face-amount certificates and solely backed by the assets of FCC", which is the issuer of the certificates. The registration of YLDS and FCC with the SEC does not imply approval of either by the SEC. More information about YLDS and FCC, including the prospectus, is available at ylds.com

Investment products: Not FDIC Insured, No Bank Guarantee, May Lose Value.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

EDX Markets

Forefront Communications

[email protected]

Figure

[email protected]

SOURCE EDX Markets