EDX Markets Closes $76 Million Series C Funding Round Led by SBI Holdings to Enhance Institutional Digital Asset Infrastructure

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDX Markets, a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced the closing of a $76 million Series C funding round led by SBI Holdings.

The funding will support EDX's continued growth, enabling the firm to expand its trading, clearing and settlement capabilities, accelerate product development and scale its global operations. As institutional participation in digital assets continues to increase, EDX is meeting rising demand through secure and efficient market infrastructure that combines digital asset innovation with the resilience, transparency and risk management standards expected in traditional financial markets.

"We're pleased to welcome SBI as a strategic partner as we continue to expand our suite of digital asset products and services," said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets. "SBI brings deep expertise serving global financial institutions and has built one of the world's leading digital asset and financial services ecosystems. Their extensive global network and proven track record of driving growth for innovative businesses make them an ideal partner who shares our vision for advancing institutional participation in digital assets. Their investment strengthens our ability to deliver the capabilities and market access that financial institutions need to engage with digital assets confidently and at scale."

The investment builds on SBI Holdings' broader commitment to advancing regulated digital asset infrastructure. SBI Group recently launched JPYSC, Japan's first trust bank-backed yen stablecoin, further expanding its ecosystem of digital asset products and reinforcing its focus on regulated financial services.

"EDX has built and provides a robust, regulatory-compliant platform that addresses the growing demand for institutional digital asset infrastructure," said Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President of SBI Holdings. "As SBI Group continues to expand its digital asset ecosystem through initiatives such as the issuance of JPYSC, a yen-denominated stablecoin, and the domestic handling of U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins including RLUSD and USDC, we believe trusted market infrastructure will serve as a critical foundation for institutional adoption. We look forward to working closely with EDX to accelerate innovation, expand market access and help drive the broader use of digital assets globally."

EDX continues to evolve its market infrastructure to serve institutional clients worldwide. Earlier this year, EDX launched EDX FlowConnect™, a crypto-as-a-service offering that enables firms to securely launch digital asset trading products for their customers. The firm also recently filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish EDX Trust, a proposed national trust bank designed to provide regulated digital asset custody, clearing, settlement and risk management services.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com.

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it.

About SBI Holdings

SBI Holdings is a Tokyo-based comprehensive financial group established in 1999 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries—including SBI Shinsei Bank, SBI Securities, and SBI Investment—it provides a wide range of financial services such as banking, securities, asset management, and insurance, all within an internet-based financial ecosystem. In addition to its financial services, SBI Group has expanded into areas such as digital assets, biotechnology, and media. In 2022, it announced a capital and business alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), followed by a similar partnership with the NTT Group in 2025, further strengthening its position as one of Japan's leading financial groups.

Media Contact:

EDX Markets

Forefront Communications

[email protected]

SBI Holdings

SBI Holdings, Inc. Corporate Communications Dept., Tel: +81 3 6229-0126

SOURCE EDX Markets