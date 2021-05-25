eDynamic Learning Acquires Knowledge Matters, the Leading Provider of Career Simulations

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning, North America's largest provider of digital curriculum for electives and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses for grades 6-12, announces today the addition of Knowledge Matters, the leading provider of career-based simulations in the K12 and college market, to its growing portfolio of online education providers.

eDynamic Learning (eDL) offers a growing library of over 200 courses for middle and high schools that help guide students in their career discovery. The eDL curriculum equips students with the knowledge and skills to prepare for industry certifications that lead to high-paying, high demand career fields right after high school graduation. Knowledge Matters will join eDynamic Learning and can now offer career simulations that complement their curriculum and offer an immersive virtual environment for students to apply their knowledge through experiential "hands-on" learning experiences. Both companies will continue to offer all current products and services and support all CTSO partnerships.

"For several years, we have been focused on building pathways of study to help students prepare to enter the workplace whenever they choose." said Jerry Wooden, President and CEO of eDynamic Learning. "With these simulations, students have the ability to apply their knowledge to make decisions and see the impact of those choices in a real-world situation. Our curriculum and these simulations will offer a powerful mix of career discovery, engagement, and preparation that cannot be matched in the industry."

The Knowledge Matters simulations allow students to solve real-world problems and experience scenarios such as staffing, pricing, safety, and more in industries such as food service, fashion, hospitality, retailing, sports management, manufacturing, marketing and financial literacy. The simulations also align to many of the courses and career clusters offered by eDynamic Learning, creating an unparalleled combination of rich content in education technology. Both companies also share a passion for engaging the digital learner and providing schools and educators a high level of customer support.

Knowledge Matters' career-based simulations are used in over one-third of all U.S. high schools and by leading universities in 5 continents. They also have a long-standing relationship with DECA and other leading CTSOs where thousands of students participate in simulation competitions at their yearly national conferences.

Pete Jordan, Founder and CEO of Knowledge Matters, said the focus will be on the customer, "For over 20 years we've delivered cutting edge simulations but primarily as a supplement, leaving work for teachers to build a full course. With this combination, customers can look forward to a complete courseware that strengthens the simulation experience for their students. It's what teachers want, and it's what we'll deliver."

Knowledge Matters is the leading provider of simulation-based educational content for business, marketing, and personal finance. Knowledge Matters' visual sims allow students to control their own virtual businesses - learning valuable business and marketing concepts using simulation game technology. In the past year, Knowledge Matters served more than 3,750,000 simulation-based exercises. The company's Virtual Business line of simulations have been used in over one-third of all the high schools in the United States. The company's Case Simulations are used by leading universities globally.

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through CTE and career-focused elective digital curriculum. Offering over 200 award-winning courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning courseware offers schools a comprehensive curriculum that includes lessons, discussions, assessments, projects and activities and is often used as a textbook replacement. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all LMS systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com

