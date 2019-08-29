eDynamic Learning Announces Career Ready Program to Support High Schools in Meeting High Demand Career Fields

The eDynamic Learning Career Ready Program actively prepares students for high demand industries with the most significant job growth. Students are given the ability to explore a range of course options and to choose a career path and program of study that's right for them. Sequenced courses cover all topics in key industry-recognized certification exams, setting students on a pathway towards obtaining relevant industry credentials. High school graduates with Career Ready Program training are well prepared to pursue additional education or go straight into the workforce.

"In today's world, students have many options available to make a sizable salary without having to attend a four-year college," said Jerry Wooden, Chief Sales Officer of eDynamic Learning. "Our goal is to help every student find a career that aligns with their skills and interests, whether they decide to pursue college or not."

eDynamic Learning also offers additional CTE courses, supporting career pathways in fourteen of the National Career Clusters® for CTE programs, with a sizeable roadmap of additional courses coming for both CTE and other electives. With 140 courses currently available today, eDynamic Learning is in a unique position to partner with districts in supporting their local needs assessment with programs that align to their state and region's labor market needs.

Middle Schools can also assist students in planning for their future through the eDynamic Learning Career Exploration courses, which gives them background information and the skills required in fields such as business, manufacturing, engineering, and more.

"eDynamic Learning is committed to continual development of courseware to support state and local industry demands by soliciting ongoing feedback from school districts across the U.S.," said Jerry Wooden, Chief Sales Officer of eDynamic Learning. "It's exciting to be working in the field of CTE and witness the possibilities for all students to explore their options early and find success in life."

About eDynamic Learning

With offices in Southlake TX and Kelowna, BC, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company, established with a mission of helping students find their passion and is dedicated to developing programs of study in pathways which lead to industry-recognized certifications. With 140 courses available on all technology platforms and devices, eDynamic Learning is the largest publisher of Career Ready and Skill-Based Electives in North America. eDynamic Learning curriculum is used in a variety of online and blended learning models and provides a dependable, user-friendly design with high-quality content and a flexible framework that allows educators to customize the courses to meet their needs. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com.

