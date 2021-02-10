eDynamic Learning Launches Career Compass Awards to Honor CTE Teachers

The awards are open to any United States certified teacher currently teaching a CTE course utilizing the eDynamic Learning curriculum in their public, private, virtual, or charter school program. Applicants will be chosen from across the country, in each of the following categories:

Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources Arts, A/V, Technology & Communications Business, Finance & Marketing Information Technology, STEM & Engineering Education & Human Services Health Science Law, Public Safety & Government Hospitality & Tourism

First place winners in above categories will each receive a $5,000 curriculum grant for their school, professional development, a laptop computer for the teacher, and other exciting prizes. Finalists in each category will also receive a variety of prizes from eDynamic Learning to show appreciation.

"CTE is a compelling segment for eDynamic. Sequenced courses in career pathways provide a great vantage point for students to explore and to prepare for employment after graduation," said Lisa Rahn, Director of Curriculum Design & Strategy at eDynamic Learning. "We're thrilled to see so many CTE instructors embracing digital curriculum, and the projects and activities within our curriculum, to get students ready for their future."

Applications are being accepted February 10, 2021 through March 25, 2021. General information, rules, eligibility, dates, and application packet can be found at: https://edynamiclearning.com/career-compass-awards/. Finalists will be notified on April 12th, 2021 and featured during the eDynamic Learning Virtual Summit May 21-22, 2021.

"This has been a tremendously challenging year for teachers. We're excited to recognize their ongoing commitment to their students and education," said Tyler Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Professional Development at eDynamic Learning.

About eDynamic Learning

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through CTE and career-focused elective curriculum. Offering nearly 200 courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning courseware is comprehensive and includes lessons, discussions, assessments and activities and is often used as a textbook replacement. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all LMS systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com

